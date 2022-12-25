From Sonakshi Sinha to Pooja Hegde: Fashion Hits and Misses (December 19-25)





The end of the year created a festive and holiday mood in the atmosphere, with everyone donning their party shoes or heading for a well-deserved night out. holidays. Our favorite Bollywood celebrities are also keeping the excitement quotient high by serving up a bunch of great party looks as we gear up for New Year’s Eve. As such, this week we spotted a bunch of B-city stars stepping out and walking around town, making a statement with their impeccable styles.

While some impressed us with their fits, others disappointed us. Here’s a roundup of the best (and worst) looks of the week. BLOW – Ranveer Singh Ranveer’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) The undisputed OTT fashion king in India, Ranveer Singh did not disappoint on his last outing. He was seen wearing a bright purple blazer over a white t-shirt, bell bottom faded denim jeans, pointy white boots and a plaid scarf around his neck. The actor completed his look with a black bucket hat and white-framed sunglasses. MISS – Pooja Hegde Pooja’s look was a miss (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde, who always manages to impress us with her classy style, left us disappointed this time around as she showed up in an unflattering red satin matching ensemble/dress consisting of a long sleeve crop top, wrap skirt and matching belt. A pair of silver hoops and stone studded white flats completed this look. HIT – Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha looked chic as ever as she wore a black mini dress with criss-cross detailing on the hem. The look was teamed with a matching black blazer, a pair of black stiletto heels and a black shoulder bag. HIT – Gauri Khan Gauri’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Known for her casual-chic looks, Gauri Khan looked lovely in a white top paired with blue jeans and a printed Gucci jacket. A pair of white sneakers and sunglasses complete this street-style look. HIT – Aditya Roy Kapoor Aditya’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Giving off boy-next-door vibes, Aditya Roy Kapoor looked suave in a basic gray t-shirt worn over a pair of black slacks. The casual look was completed with a pair of flats and the actorcharming smile. HIT – Malaika Arora Malaika’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora served casual fashion goals by opting for a pair of distressed denim jeans with long-sleeved black and white striped shorts sweatshirt. She teamed this look with blue sneakers, a black handbag and glamorous makeup. HIT – Mira Kapoor Mira’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mira Kapoor’s stunning look is perfect for the holiday parties you might want to attend! She slipped into a monochrome strappy bodycon dress with a plunging neckline with a white bodice and black bottoms. Embellished heels, a delicate choker and a black clutch complete Mira’s look. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

