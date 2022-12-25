I had a dress code at my son’s elementary school for exposing my boobs – they overreacted





A mother got in trouble for some ridiculous reason, but not at work, in an elementary school. Ana Stover was coded by her son’s school for wearing a top that revealed her breasts, and she thinks they overreacted. 2 TikTok mom Ana got a dress code at her son’s elementary school Credit: TikTok/portlandandeugene As a parent, you never think that your children’s administration will scold you. But Ana was unexpectedly mistaken when she received a knock at her front door. In his recent ICT Tacshe reveals the story behind her dress code at her son’s elementary school and the consequences that followed. After hearing about other parents getting a dress code at Disneyland, Ana wanted to explain how her situation was worse. “I beat you all up because I had a dress code at my son’s public elementary school here in Eugene, Oregon,” she admits. Ana says she was picking up her son from school when it happened. Instead of speaking to her directly, the staff member chose to call Child protection Services. And it wasn’t until they showed up on her doorstep that she realized what had happened. The child protective services officer told her, “That person at school was worried my breasts were exposed.” Ana blinks in confusion and disbelief as she repeats what the employee told her. “If you’re curious, I *didn’t* get a free T-shirt,” she wrote. In the following videoAna exposes the outfit in question. She wears sweatpants, slippers, and a low-cut, short-sleeved t-shirt. Although the top may fall low on her chest, no cleavage or breasts are exposed. Some viewers did not believe Ana’s story. “I’ve been on the internet long enough not to believe all the stories like this,” said one skeptical individual. Another reviewer asked, “We need a part 2 with the outfit.” However, other people weren’t too surprised that it happened to Ana. “Born and raised in Eugene. It all follows. Lol it’s Eugene,” one woman admitted. “I lived in Springfield, Oregon a few years ago. They were strict about that stuff. But calling CPS for it is ridiculous,” one viewer commented. A frustrated woman expressed: ‘I would change schools and pay a very personal visit to said member of staff. 2 The teacher called child protective services on her for having her ‘boobs exposed’ in this Credit: TikTok/portlandandeugene

