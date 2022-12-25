Texas A&M men’s basketball team runs NIT in New York

Editor’s Note: The NCAA Tournament and NIT Race of Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Teams is the #6 Eagles Sports Story of 2022. This is part of a daily Top 10 Stories series at Bryan-College Station and in the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with #1 running in the December 31 edition.

There were plenty of reasons why emotion could overwhelm Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams as he spoke about his program missing the NCAA Tournament last year. But it wasn’t until he mentioned fifth-year guard Quenton Jackson that tears started streaming down his face.

Jackson returned to A&M for one more season of COVID-19 to finish up some unfinished business, as he said, in hopes of leading A&M to the Big Dance for the first time since 2018. Instead, the Aggies were one of the first four teams when the 68-team field was announced.

I’m so sad for all the young men in our program, especially those who decided to stay at Texas A&M with their year of COVID eligibility, Williams said at the press conference after the Aggies beat Alcorn State in of the first round of the national invitational tournament. .

While the Aggies couldn’t dispatch their leader with the bang hoped for, they nearly pulled off the next best thing and embarked on an NIT journey that ended in the tournament finals in New York.

I think it’s historic, Jackson said of the A&M season after the 73-72 loss to Xavier in the NIT Championship Game. It’s something I’ll probably remember for a long time, probably until I die, because I’ve never experienced or seen anything like it in my life. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs, but none like this with a group of guys who are completely absorbed in everything that’s going on around them, from our coaches to our players.

After riding through non-conference games with an 11-2 record, the Aggies won their first four Southeastern Conference games. But they followed up the impressive 15-2 start with an eight-game losing slip that had Aggie fans wondering if their team would ever return to the win column.

I think they were embarrassed, Williams said after the Aggies’ seventh straight loss, a 76-68 home loss to LSU. After losing six in a row, we should [have been] embarrassed before the jump ball probably tells the whole truth.

A&M finally got their mojo back, winning five of their last six regular season games and mounting a seven-game winning streak that included three SEC Tournament wins. The Aggies lost to No. 9 Tennessee 65-50 in the SEC tournament final, but at 23-12 overall and winners of eight of the last 10, they felt they had done enough to win a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee saw differently, and a frustrated Williams handed out a data packet to the media pleading his team’s case.

We understand that our losing streak is the biggest red flag on our resume, he wrote in the packet. But if our losing streak is to be weighted so heavily, then our winning streak must stand in the same regard. There are only two of the 16 teams that had a winning streak at any point in the season where the teams they beat in that streak had a better average NET rating than the teams we beat in our latest winning streak.

The disappointment, combined with free entry to the first three rounds of the NIT at Reed Arena, galvanized Aggie’s fanbase. A&M opened with a 74-62 win over Alcorn State, then beat Oregon 75-60 and Wake Forest 67-52 to earn a trip to Madison Square Garden in its final season hosting the NIT’s final four.

The Aggies weren’t amazed but rather inspired by the chance to play in Manhattan’s historic arena, and it showed in their play as they used their high-pressure defense to outrun Washington State 72-56 in the NIT semi-finals.

As a basketball player, it was a cool little vibe. I can’t even lie, Jackson said after the semifinal. It was a bit cold here, it was really cold, so it was difficult to try to go there. But just the story behind this… monumental arena. It was exciting.

The NIT final was much closer with 11 lead changes in the final 12 minutes. A 7-foot center hook from musketeer Jack Nunge sealed the 73-72 win with 3.2 seconds left.

In the end, the Aggies finished one win shy of the school’s single-season winning streak, a mark set by Alex Caruso and the 2015-16 A&M team that reached the Sweet 16. Through the run, Jackson was able to continue his playing career in the NBA G League with the Capital City Go-Go.

And the Aggies were able to kick him out with an ending that he found quite satisfying.

It’s huge, Jackson said of the NIT race. I can’t ask for anything better.