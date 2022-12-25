Winter capsule wardrobe essentials: what to wear in 2023

Dressing from a winter capsule wardrobe can help make your mornings quicker, especially when you’re getting ready without much light on those dark winter mornings. Because sometimes the more options we have, the harder the decision can be, which is why building a capsule wardrobe for any time of year is something fashion pros swear by.

The key to creating your winter capsule wardrobe is to focus on basic classics that you’ll come back to again and again. They are sure-fire fashion pieces – pieces that will stay stylish forever and can easily be mixed and matched with trendier pieces for a fresh update each season. On “nothing to wear” days, you’ll still have these pieces to lean on.

And remember these are investment pieces, so it’s worth buying good quality clothes that will last from year to year. Also stick to classic colors, all from a similar palette for easy coordination. It can help establish a signature style that could also work for a work capsule wardrobe. We recommend starting with neutral colors rather than bold hues, but if you love color, go for it. You know what suits you!

You do not know where to start ? Contributing fashion expert Charlie Bell, alongside our in-house fashion editor Aleesha Badkar, has rounded up nine staple pieces that can form the basis of a chic winter wardrobe…

Nine pieces to create a chic winter capsule wardrobe

1. The camel coat

(Photo credit: Zara)

Zara DOUBLE BREASTED WOOL BLEND COAT WITH BELT Features Recommended retail price: $169/£119 Sizes: XS-XL

A coat is a worthwhile investment, so go for something timeless that you can wear for many winters to come. You can’t get more classic than a camel coat, guaranteed to liven up any look.

There are of course many different camel coat styles that can work for winter, but we love this belted number which creates a flattering silhouette while the long style adds a sleek finish to the look. Layer over anything from dresses to jeans for a sleek, polished look.

2. Straight jeans

(Image credit: Levi’s)

724™ HIGH RISE STRAIGHT JEANS Levi’s Features Recommended retail price: $98/£100 Sizes: USA W23-33in/L28-32in / UK W23-34in/L28-34in

While there will always be a place for skinny jeans (and obviously the most comfortable of all, jeggings) in our hearts, there’s a new favorite jean in town. The straight leg jean is just as versatile as its slimmer, yet much more forgiving sibling – our new default denim. And with its vintage aesthetic, it will give any outfit a cool rock ‘n’ roll touch. Raise the bar and pair it with leather accessories.

These Levi’s staples feature a flattering high waisted fit and are available in a range of sizes. They also come in six different colors so you can choose the one that best suits your wardrobe or just stock up for different occasions!

3. The black ankle boot

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

& Other Stories Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots Features Recommended retail price: $229/£165 Sizes: United States 4-11 / United Kingdom 35-42

Every woman needs a pair of chunky ankle boots in her dress and black is guaranteed to go with everything. Bolster floaty dresses and skirts or wear them with jeans and a knit for a cozy winter look.

These boots come with chunky, forward-thinking soles that will see you through the winter months solidly and a good ankle height to keep you warm and keep air out of your legs.

4. The knitted dress

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M rib knit dress Features Recommended retail price: $39.99/£29.99 Sizes: XS-XXL

Colder weather doesn’t mean you have to ditch the dresses. A mesh dress is the perfect compromise, keeping you comfortable and stylish.

The straight hemline and dropped shoulders of this beauty give it a relaxed yet elegant touch. Wear with tights and heeled boots to take your look from office to dinner.

5.The chain necklace

(Image credit: Missoma)

Missoma Lucy Williams Flat Curb Chain Necklace Features Recommended retail price: $252/£195 Color options: Gold Silver

Nothing completes an outfit better than some dreamy jewelry and a simple gold chain necklace is a timeless classic that will add interest to even the simplest of looks. Liven up a simple knit or t-shirt with this understated piece of jewelry from one of our top sustainable jewelry brands.

For a more modern look, you can even try the layering trend by pairing it with other necklaces, like a thin chain or a simple pendant from one of your favorite affordable jewelry brands. Finish with a pair of huggie earrings for an extra street style look.

6. The midi skirt

(Image credit: Mango)

Mango Chocolate Satin midi skirt Mazi Pleated Midi Skirt Anthropologie Features Recommended retail price: $59.99/£35.99 Sizes: XXS-XXL

Add a feminine touch to your look with a satin midi skirt, a wardrobe winner that works just as well in winter as it does in summer.

If you want, you can add interest and opt for a timeless and timeless print, such as leopard. But we love a sleek, plain satin that can be treated as a neutral and will fit easily into your wardrobe. Wear with a roll neck jumper and chunky boots.

7. Turtleneck knitting

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

& Other Stories Fitted Merino Wool Turtleneck Features Recommended retail price: $89/£65 Sizes: XXS-L

A fitted turtleneck is the ultimate layering piece, a must-have during the colder months.

Opt for a sheer rather than a chunky knit and wear it under a printed dress for extra warmth in the evening or under a blazer with jeans for an effortless casual look.

8. The Jogger

(Image credit: Mango)

Mango knit straight pants Features Recommended retail price: $79.99/£49.99 Sizes: SL

Thanks to our more permanent work-from-home lifestyle, the humble jogger has now firmly entrenched itself in our closets.

To maintain your motivation at work, keep it smart like this refined pair. Soft and stylish, you can dress it up with pumps and a blouse when you return to the office.

9. Cream knit

(Image credit: Mango)

Ecru Mango turtleneck sweater Features Recommended retail price: $59.99/£35.99 Sizes: XXS-XXL

A knit sweater is an important addition to your winter wardrobe. Keep it classic in a neutral hue like white, cream, ecru or even beige and you can layer it over anything for added warmth.

This one has a relaxed fit that’s great for layering and the turtle-knit fit adds comfort for that oh-so-comfy feel.