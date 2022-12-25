Pub drinker becomes a hero after chasing armed crooks with an ashtray





Christmas drinkers were left in shock at the Medina Railway Tavern in Newport (Picture: Google) A pair of armed crooks were driven off by a pub drinker who threw an ashtray at them. The pub regular became an inescapable hero when he chased two men in balaclavas, one of them armed, away from the pub. Christmas drinkers were shocked when a man arrived at the pub in a taxi and ran inside, chased by the two thugs, one of them armed with a metal shovel. But a brave resident of the Medina Railway Tavern in Newport, Isle of Wight, managed to scare them away by throwing an ashtray and confronting them outside. Duncan Scott, the pubs owner, came downstairs when he heard a commotion around 7pm on Thursday. Mr Scott said: There were a lot of people in the pub. A former client banned from the establishment, as part of the Pub Watch police operation, came to see his father, who was drinking, being chased by two hooded men.

The pair never entered the pub thanks to a brave regular (Picture: Getty) FOLLOWING : Don’t know what to wear today? Shop your wardrobe and look fabulous on Christmas Day

MORE: High security prisons serve Quorn roasts and vegan rolls on Christmas Day

One of them was armed with the head of a spade or shovel, without a handle, which seemed to be used as a weapon. They tried to get inside. They kicked the door and damaged it, but one of my residents foolishly or bravely came out and tackled them. He did this by throwing an ashtray at their head and confronting them, before they finally retreated. Luckily, he managed to fend them off. The client did not wish to be identified. The two attackers never set foot inside the premises. My waitress then called the police, Mr. Scott added. No more news

Everyone was a little shaken up but the men never entered the pub so none of my customers were put in danger. At the end of the day, I’m grateful that no one was hurt. It was a little shocking, but it was nothing personal against the pub. They were right after this individual. It was, by far, the worst thing to happen to the pub in my almost 17 years as owner. Mr Scott said reports on social media that the men had managed to enter the pub and one of them had an ax were completely untrue. He explained that a witness gave the police the partial registration number of a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Skoda or a BMW. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this, see our news page. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/12/25/pub-drinker-turns-have-a-go-hero-after-chasing-off-armed-crooks-with-ashtray-17994539/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos