Jordan Johnson is fighting the athletic dress code at Albany schools. The impact endures.

Jordan Johnson can’t help but notice the difference as she walks through the halls and athletic facilities at Albany High School. The high school junior, sprinter and basketball player for the Falcons, witnesses the impact of defending something you strongly believe in and winning.

Seven months after Johnson published a petition on Change.org seeking equal treatment in school dress code regulations and enforcement, she can see that it worked.

I’m proud to say that at school, I really see a difference in the dress code. I see a lot of people wearing different hair and clothing styles, she said, noting that many students considered the previous dress code to be unfairly strict. I certainly saw a lot of changes. I know I’ve seen a lot of athletes with sports bras, like cheerleading and not just track and field. It was just really good to see.

It wasn’t just about the sports bra. Soccer star Brandi Chastain would agree.

The retired United States women’s national soccer team player ripped her jersey in spontaneous celebration when she took the winning penalty in the 1999 World Cup final in front of 90,000 fans at the Rose Bowl while around 40 million viewers watched the US broadcast. . Her celebration resulted in one of the most iconic photographs in the history of women’s sports: a chiseled athlete in a glorious pose, wearing a black Nike sports bra.

This image is an image of confidence and preparation and a journey, she said in an ESPN documentary about the 1999 team. It wasn’t just by chance or luck. It was a long time to do.

Her bra is part of the story. To get to where we are now, everything has an evolution, she said in a Washington Post Essayabout the 1999 team, the winning moment and the invention of the sports bra.

Where we are now: We are still fighting for equality. And celebrate hard-won victories.

In the year commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the federal law that protects people from discrimination on the basis of sex in educational programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance, the athletic team of Albany High School Girls was recognized by the ACLU in November for courage to take over administration of the school in May.

The Change.org petition read: Support the Albany girls’ track team as we protest the sexist dress code. The sports administration staff tries to exclude us from our sport due to the misinterpretation of the dress code. Were punished for training in sports bras in the presence of male coaches, while the boys team were kindly asked to put the shirts back on and were not punished.

Members of the track team were suspended after protesting school policies, which were unevenly enforced during the sweltering heat of track practice. After Times Union sportswriter James Allen detailed the events leading up to the suspensions, the ACLU and New York affiliate, the New York Civil Liberties Union of the Capital Region, got involved.

Linda Morris, ACLU attorney for the Womens Rights Project, and NYCLU sent a letter to the Albany School District regarding potential violations of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, New York State Human Rights Law. New York’s Education Act, Dignity for All Students Act, and other local anti-discrimination protections.

I think once it started we said let’s do this and get it out in the media so a lot of people see it, that way it’s not going to be something that could just be shut down, Johnson said. When we first got to 1K (1,000 signatures), we were like, oh my God. Then we heard from people in California, UK, Ireland. We were everywhere.

The petition collected 51,508 signatures.

All of a sudden, people rallied around this. We got a lot of media attention, said Kayla Huba, a then-senior who is now a freshman and student/athlete at SUNY Geneseo. I thought there would be a lot more opposition to this, but family and friends were the first to step in and say, that’s not cool. They were very, very supportive and told us to keep going.

When they returned to competition after missing a crucial meeting at the end of the outdoor season, athletes from other schools and fans in the stands also threw their support behind them.

Students at other capital region high schools told Huba and Johnson they would seek to have their schools revise dress codes. It took going through a series of meetings with school officials for members of the Falcons track team to get there, Huba said.

There is no place for dress codes that reinforce outdated gender stereotypes, said NYCLU Regional Manager Melanie Trimble.

Clifton Park’s Kristen Hislop, certified running coach and event director for Freihofer’s Run for Women, said she understands the need for girls and women to train in clothing that will optimize their performance.

They run at whatever speed they are most comfortable with. And I know there are a lot of people who don’t understand why this is important, she said. At Shenendehowa, girls and boys are not allowed to take off their shirts during on-campus practice, but as soon as they leave campus, they all pile their shirts on the side of the road for long practice runs , she said.

If you don’t run, you don’t understand, but if you can take off an extra layer when it’s hot, your body cools better, you’re much more comfortable, your heart rate is lower. You try to optimize your performance and you try to optimize your recovery. So the more stress you put on your body, the longer it takes to recover, Hislop said.





She was especially sympathetic when she heard the girls being told they had to keep their shirts on because sports bras made coaches uncomfortable.

Women who do this are not trying to come forward and sexualize themselves. Everyone does that. So how about everyone stop doing that and let them go play their sport, Hislop said.

Students who want to protest sexist dress codes now have a podcast and other in-depth information from the ACLU to help them. Huba and ACLU attorney Linda Morris are featured in a podcast titled How to tackle your school’s sexist dress code part of a series titled At Liberty by host Kendall Ciesemier. The website toohas a legal advice sectionspecifically about school dress codes.

Dress codes are often about monitoring girls’ bodies and dress codes are often based on very outdated and extremely sexist gender stereotypes. So, for example, dress code enforcement often reflects the stereotype that girls’ bodies are inherently vulgar or inappropriate and need more regulation than boys’, Morris said.

For Johnson, it was a lesson in what it’s like to fight for civil liberties as well as a defining moment in his young college career.

She now has a clear advantage when writing her college entrance essay.

I’m trying to go to college, so this will make a great story for me, right? says Johnson. They will know my name.

