Tory Lanez is found guilty of felony assault on Megan Thee Stallion





On Friday, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was guilty in her assault trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. Lanez was convicted of one count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm; grossly negligently discharging a firearm and transporting a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and personally using a firearm causing bodily harm. He could be sentenced to 22 years in prison. The case has been followed avidly since Lanez was first accused of shooting music artist Megan Thee Stallion in August 2020. The assault took place at Kylie Jenner’s home in July of that year after a pool party, where Lanez opened fire at Megan’s feet. He was charged in October and pleaded not guilty. In an interview this year with rolling stone, said Megan, I want him to go to jail. I want him to go under the prison. She added, I think it’s so crazy that people can log in or post anything that’s not 100% fact. It really ruins my life. How can you do it and get away with it? At the time of the attack, Megan Thee Stallion was getting out of a car with Lanez and Megan’s assistant at the time, Kelsey Harris. The rapper was supposedly angry at Megan’s comments about her music career and shot her as she walked away. Lanez’s defense claimed Harris fired the gun because she was upset that Megan and Lanez had an intimate relationship. Tory was basically telling me I wasn’t shit, and I said, Actually, you’re not shit,” Megan recounted. This is where you are in your career. This is where you are with your music. And I feel like that really rubbed him the wrong way. He kept screaming and swearing. She said on the stand that Lanez said he would give Megan and Harris $1 million if they didn’t turn themselves in to the police because he was on probation. Initially, Megan didn’t say anything about it, wanting to protect everyone involved. It was at the height of police brutality, she said. I felt like if I said this man just shot me, I didn’t know if they could shoot first and ask questions later…in the black community…it’s not not really acceptable to cooperate with police officers. Since coming forward, Megan has not only been harassed by people online and in real life, but also by people in her own industry. Because I was shot, I was turned into some kind of villain, and that’s the victim, Megan said. It turned my whole life upside down. Aime Lutkin is the weekend editor at ELLE.com. Her writing has appeared in Jezebel, Glamour, Marie Claire and more. His first book, The lone hunter will be published by Dial Press in February 2022.

