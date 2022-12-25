Hawks eliminated from playoff pursuit in familiar fashion

BALTIMORE (AP) In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes ended due to a scary loss that featured a slow and familiar start and ended with coach Arthur Smith speaking again about the team’s need to show progress.

Between the opening kickoff and the final whistle of their 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the Falcons were plagued with ill-timed penalties, costly turnover and poor execution in the red zone.

The loss knocked Atlanta (5-10) out of the playoffs, a fate that seemed inevitable after the team nosedived after a 3-3 start. Sure, the Falcons have lost eight games by eight runs or less, but that hasn’t made their current four-game skid any easier to take.

“At the end of the day, it’s about winning,” Smith said. “You can see the progress made. But we have to find ways to play with a lead. We have to find a way to overcome this hump.

As rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his second NFL start, the Falcons fired three shots on each of their first two possessions and had just 12 yards on offense in a first quarter played in freezing weather. 17 degrees. Baltimore built a 14-3 halftime lead and reached the finish while keeping Atlanta out of the end zone.

The referees did not help. In the final minute of the first half, an intentional ground call against Ridder as he was seemingly touched down turned a first and a goal at 1 into a rushed field goal as time expired.

Smith angrily objected to the sideline call, but then opted to keep his comments – and the potential fine for criticizing the officials – to himself.

“I’d rather give that money to the people of Atlanta,” Smith said. “If they are going to give me a lot of money, I prefer to give it to people who need it.”

Atlanta was also burned by a hold call on a third-quarter touchdown that would have cut the deficit to 14-9, pending conversion. And there was a fumble from star receiver Drake London in the second quarter, which turned out to be the only turnover of the game.

Overall, the Falcons converted just five of 14 third downs, went 0-for-4 on fourth down and failed to score a touchdown on four trips to the red zone.

“Situational football,” Ridder said. “At the end of the day, we go back and look at the red zone, third down and turnovers, making sure we win all those things. Obviously the situational football wasn’t at our best today. C is something we will be looking at and trying to improve.

Afterwards, Smith talked about looking to show improvement over the past two weeks at home against Arizona and Tampa Bay.

“We are looking to win and improve. Then I’ll stop coming here and sounding like a broken record,” he said. “We have to win at home, win for our fans and finish well.”

Ridder, who went 22 for 33 for 218 yards, knows exactly how his coach feels.

“We’ve been on a bumpy road all year,” the rookie said. “We wanted to get over that bump today. Obviously we didn’t. Now it’s about going for the next one.

