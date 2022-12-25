Prince William and Kate Middleton step out at Sandringham – WWD





LONDON – Public appearances, family feuds and damage control – it’s not the most wonderful time of year this Christmas for the British royal family. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis celebrated Christmas in Sandringham, Norfolk, in the east of England. It’s the first Welsh Christmas at Sandringham with their new titles since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who hosted 32 Christmases at Sandringham House. The late Queen has canceled the 2020 and 2021 festivities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The British Royal Family return to Sandringham House after a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church. Samir Hussein/WireImage The new Princess of Wales has redone a custom structured military green coat from Alexander McQueen with flap pockets. She debuted the coat in January 2020 when she visited Town Hall in Bradford’s Centenary Square. She completed her outfit with a wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat in the same shade as her coat, adorned with a simple bow and feather. Like mother, like daughter – Princess Charlotte redid the same burgundy Trotter coat she wore with her family last week. Prince William and his sons Prince George and Louis were in unison in navy blue ensembles, with the youngest prince wearing shorts with knee socks. It has become traditional for the British Royal Family to attend a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church where they are then greeted by crowds outside as the group returns to the royal residence. But ongoing feuds and controversies have turned the walkabout into a scene from Joan Crawford’s own family’s Christmas of putting on a golden forehead. The British Royal Family outside St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk in 1988. Getty Images Sandrinham House was the backdrop for Pablo Larraín’s film ‘Spencer’, starring Kristen Stewart, depicting the traditions expected of senior members of the British royal family, such as being weighed on arrival and departure. This Christmas is a key time for the Royal Family to show unity amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary series ‘Harry and Meghan’. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother… They never wanted to tell the truth to protect us,” the Duke of Sussex said on the show, calling it “institutional gaslighting.” On December 15, to distract from recent tabloid attention to the family, Prince William and Kate changed into another uniform at the ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’ concert at Westminster Abbey after the revelation of their annual Christmas card with their children. Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales attend the ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Getty Images The Christmas concert was recorded and broadcast on Christmas Eve on British television channel ITV with the Princess of Wales leading the tributes to the late Queen. “Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and showing empathy and compassion” , she said in the recording. “So while Christmas will be very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared. Take time to slow down and celebrate with your family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special. added the royal. Despite this pardon period, the Sussexes are unlikely to be pardoned just yet. The next step in Prince Harry’s freedom flight is his tell-all memoir ‘Spare’, which is slated for release on January 10.

