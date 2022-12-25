Fashion
Glitter Fashion: Five Ways Glitter Contributes to Plastic Pollution
Environment Correspondent, BBC World Service
Christmas and New Year are festive times for many as it is a time to buy sparkling new outfits which they use to decorate with sequins.
Sequined clothing also only becomes more common in certain parts of the world for oda times of the year – for example for South Asia they become accustomed to wearing lehenga, a long dress and a choli, as well as ‘an embroidered and often sequined blouse, they have spread.
But clothes made with sequins cause environmental degradation, experts say, and what’s more.
The sequins are falling
“I don’t know if you ever wear anything with sequins, but I don’t, and those things always fall off, especially if the fabric is from a fast fashion or discount retailer,” Jane Patton is the campaign manager for plastics. and petrochemicals with the Center for International Environmental Law tok am.
“They come off when you hug someone, or get in and out of the car, or even just walk or dance. They also come off when you wash them.”
The problem is the same with sequins. They are usually made of plastic with a metallic reflective coating. Once in the sewers, they will stick around for the environment for centuries, eventually breaking off smaller pieces over time.
“Because glitter is synthetic and made from a single material which most certainly contains toxic chemicals, it ends up in the air, water, soil and is potentially hazardous anytime” , said Jane Patton.
“Microplastics are a monumental problem. Because they are so small and move so easily, it is impossible to clean them up or control them.”
Researchers reveal this year that they are finding microplastics for fresh Antarctic snow.
They didn’t invent biodegradable glitter yet, but they never started producing it in abundance.
Ultimate Disposable Fashion Party Clothes
Charity Oxfam surveyed 2,000 UK women aged 18-55 for 2019, 40% of whom said they would buy sequin fabric for the holiday season.
Only a quarter said they would not wear it again, and on average some people said they would wear the cloth around five times before shedding it.
Five per cent said they would put the fabric in the trash once they were done wearing it, leading Oxfam to calculate that 1.7 million pieces of party wear from 2019 end up in landfill.
Once they’re destined for landfill, the plastic flakes stay there forever — but studies also don’t find that liquid waste from landfills also contains microplastics.
A group of researchers say the study shows that “landfill is not the last place for plastics, but a potential source of microplastics”.
They can throw away clothes they don’t sell
Viola Wohlgemuth, head of circular economy and toxics for Greenpeace Germany, says they don’t sell 40% of the items the garment industry produces. Dem fit come ship am go oda kontris and dump am dia, she tok.
The clothes they decorate with sequins are part of the expeditions. Viola Wohlgemuth says she doesn’t see them for secondhand markets and landfills for Kenya and Tanzania.
“There are no regulations on exports of textile waste. The exports are disguised as second-hand textiles and dumped in poor countries, where they can end up in landfills or waterways, and they pollute “, she said.
“Dem no dey ban am as problem substance like oda types of waste, like electronic waste or plastic waste, under di Basel Convention.”
There is waste in the production of sequins
They usually make glitter out of plastic sheets and dispose of what’s left.
“A few years ago, some companies were trying to burn waste for their incinerators,” says Jignesh Jagani tok, owner of a textile factory in the Indian state of Gujarat.
“And that produces toxic smoke, and the state pollution control office knows that and they’re forcing companies to stop doing that. Managing that kind of waste is a challenge.”
One of the developers of compostable cellulose flakes, Elissa Brunato, does not say that she first made sheets of the material and then cut them into flakes. To avoid this problem, she switched to making sequins for individual molds.
Sequins attached to synthetic fibers
The problem is not just the sequins, but the synthetics that are usually attached to them.
According to the United Nations Environment Program, about 60% of the materials they make in clothes are plastic, like polyester or acrylic, and every time they wash clothes, they shed tiny microfibers of plastic.
These fibers find their way into waterways, and from there into the food chain.
According to an estimate by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, synthetic textiles are responsible for 35% of the microfibers that enter the oceans.
George Harding of the Changing Markets Foundation, we want to tackle sustainability issues using the power of the market, says the way the fashion industry uses plastic sequins and fibers (which they find in the oil or gas) also demonstrates a “deep-rooted dependence on the fossil fuel industry for raw materials”.
They’re not predicting that clothing production will nearly double by 2030 from 2015 levels, I add, so “they’ll probably say the problem will get worse if no beta intervention does.”
