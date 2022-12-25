Neighboring fashion stores are closing due to disputes with landlords

The two fashion stores that closed in Selby, Peacocks and M&Co, and (inset) signs explaining why they closed (Picture: The Press) The two fashion stores that closed in Selby, Peacocks and M&Co, and (inset) signs explaining why they closed TWO neighboring shops in a mini-mall in a North Yorkshire town have closed, following disputes with landlords. The closure of Peacocks and M&Co in Abbey Walk, Selby leaves the line with just two retailers remaining, Wilkos and Sainsburys, a shopper said. And an adviser, Steve Shaw-Wright, said the loss of the stores had been “very disappointing” for staff and customers. A sign in the window of M&Co reads: ‘Our stay in Selby is sadly over. “Despite our best efforts to stay, we were unable to come to terms with the owner.” It advises shoppers to continue shopping with M&Co online or at its nearest stores in Wetherby or Beverley. M&Co went into administration earlier this month as its directors struggle to find a buyer for the brand and stores across the UK risk closing if a sale does not materialize. A notice in the window of Peacocks, titled “Notice of Possession”, indicates that the owner has taken possession of the property. Peacocks was bailed out of administration last year. Selby Town, District and County Councilor Cllr Steve Shaw-Wright said the stores “looked like viable, bustling outlets”. He said Selby had seen some retail growth, but it was usually either Aldi, a change of location to the town centre, Lidl, a new store just next to ring road and a similar replacement with Frankie and Benny’s replaced by Tim Hortons. “There’s a high turnover of small units, with new stores opening and closing quite quickly,” he said. “The main problem is that the majority of commercial properties are owned by a variety of out-of-town or even out-of-region owners, pension funds, etc.” He said the city council had done what it could to encourage local residents and visitors to the city with high-quality entertainment at the town hall, as well as promoting city businesses with regular specialty markets and community events. He said the district council was now in the final months of its existence and Selby would now look to Northallerton for any form of major investment. “Hopefully the new North Yorkshire Council will have a more effective approach to investing in suitable skilled employment opportunities, rather than more logistics and low-wage zero-hours contracts,” he said.

