Had a dress code at work – was told my outfit was ‘too revealing’, 50 year old man piled his panties





A working woman shared her experience of violating the dress code at work. The strike came as a shock to the young woman, who said she had worn even more revealing clothes in the office in the past. 3 Jenny Bonavita is a digital content creator who shared her workplace dress code violation 1 credit Jenny Bonavita is a digital content creator who posts on TikTok under the handle Scooter Kween. Bonavita is a self-proclaimed fan of fashion and a serial thrift store with a chic style. Her encounter with HR at work began with her wearing baggy jeans and an asymmetrical blue long-sleeved top. The look confused Bonavita as it clearly covered her curves. It had an asymmetrical design, which might have caused a problem if she raised her arms. The enigma presents itself as an ongoing conversation about returning to the office. Many people are tired of working from home and see the big comeback as a way to get dressed and socialize with colleagues. Bonavita had some choice words for those who feel uncomfortable showing the side of their torso. “Why does that make a 50-year-old man put his panties in a pile?” she said. Bonavita also showed off another outfit she previously wore to the office, which showed more skin and caused her no issues. Viewers of the workplace gaffe shared their two cents in the comments section of the video. “The men in my office are wearing jeans, t-shirts, trucker caps and cowboy boots so this is not casual dress,” one wrote. “The men in my Corporate America office are garbage,” added another. “Unfortunately, this shirt is unacceptable to 99% of businesses.” “American business attire of 2022 is a thing of the past for most businesses. My office is 100% business casual,” Bonavita replied. “It’s MY casual.” 3 She was told her outfit was ‘too revealing’ for the office 1 credit 3 She said it could be telling if she raised her arms, which she didn’t do at work 1 credit

