I work in medicine and alternate between scrubs and bikinis – men say looking at my photos makes them drop their phones





A MEDICINE professional showed what she looks like in and out of uniform, and she stunned the men. Kyla, who goes by TikTok handle @kylabelll, alternates between scrubs at work and bikinis when she’s not around. 5 Kyla posed in her typical scrub uniform Credit: TikTok/kylabelll 5 She usually wears different fitted scrubs and face masks while working Credit: TikTok/kylabelll In tiktok videosKyla shared a montage of photos and videos, first showing her at work. In the first video, Kyla recorded herself in a mirror wearing a black set of short-sleeved scrubs. She had her hair pulled up in a curly ponytail with perfectly laid baby hair and also had full makeup on. Writing that she works at a medical aesthetic center, Kyla also shared videos of herself posing alongside colleagues, all wearing scrubs and face masks. She also posed in pink scrubs and a fitted black zip-up jacket. Kyla wrote on the video: When they ask you what you look like without a uniform. Then the video switched to footage of her out of her scrubs. First, Kyla sat down and posed on a sofa in a club. With a face full of makeup and a half-up half-down hairstyle, she smiled in a skintight bodysuit with a plunging neckline and cutouts on her toned stomach. She also showed off an outfit with a high cut at the chest, revealing her midriff and a tattoo on her sternum. Then she shared another transformation with a quick clip of herself walking down the beach in a shiny blue string bikini. In the final music video, Kyla recorded herself on a boat wearing a light blue crochet bikini with a matching sarong skirt. The revealing bikini showed lots of side boobs and a tattoo on the side of Kylas’ stomach. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek braid as she pursed her lips at the camera. I rotate between scrubs, sportswear and bikinis, she wrote in the caption. Many men raved about Kyla in the comments. I just dropped my phone. You are something serious, someone wrote. And this season, I love women in scrubs, someone else commented, and another echoed: You look absolutely stunning in and out of scrubs. Others called Kyla a gorgeous queen and a woman. 5 Kyla gave a glimpse of her style outside of work Credit: TikTok/kylabelll 5 She always seems to be out in a bikini Credit: TikTok/kylabelll 5 She posed in a revealing bikini that showed off her body and tattoos Credit: TikTok/kylabelll

