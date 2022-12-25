Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster at 2022 Christmas Eve Party: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops with her look for her family’s Christmas party on December 24! The youngest of the KarJenner sisters was definitely in the holiday spirit, as she wore a plunging Mugler dress for the occasion. Before heading to the party, Kylie posted a video on Instagram of herself and her daughter, Stormi Webster, twins in their holiday looks. Kylies’ dress featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, and Stormi twirled to show off her matching one-shoulder ensemble. More about Kylie Jenner The KarJenners threw a huge Christmas Eve party even before Kylie was born, but the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus. In 2021, the family had a scaled down version of the event, limiting it to very close family and friends. Kylie was heavily pregnant with her second child at the time and kept a low profile over the festive period. However, Stormi and other cousins ​​of KarJenner received a fun visit from Santa at the low-key party. Kylie then welcomed her second child in February, just over a month after Christmas. This year will be her and Travis Scott first holiday season as a family of four! Even though the couple are preparing to celebrate their son’s first birthday, they have yet to publicly reveal his name or face. The two initially named their little one Wolf Webster, but eventually revealed that they had decided to change the name. When we last heard from Kylie, in September, Wolf was still the name on the baby’s birth certificate, as they had yet to make a final decision on the new nickname. With two kids to spoil this Christmas, Kylie started getting into the holiday spirit right after Thanksgiving. She began showing off her home’s holiday decor at the end of November, including a huge Christmas tree at the front entrance of her mansion. Before the holidays, Kylie has also been very busy. Earlier this month, she was in Aspen for a winter getaway, and before that, she also hung out with Travis in Miami. Hot Items Currently trendy now



