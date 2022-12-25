Pope denounces world ‘devoured by war, poverty and injustice’ in fiery speech





The pontiff delivered a searing speech during a Christmas Eve mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (Picture: Getty) Pope Francis has condemned the greedy for wealth and power in an impassioned Christmas appeal to the world. Addressing 7,000 people gathered at the Vatican, he spoke out against war, poverty and economic inequality. The Catholic leader has been a vocal critic of rampant consumerism and politicians who allow people to suffer in pursuit of power throughout his nearly 10 years as pope. In a year when the world looked like Ukraine came under attack and millions fell into distress, he used his traditional Christmas Eve speech to call for sweeping changes in society. He said: While the animals feed in their stables, the men and women of our world, in their thirst for wealth and power, consume even their neighbors, their brothers and sisters. How many wars have we seen? And in how many places, even today, are human dignity and freedom despised? As always, the main victims of this human greed are the weak and the vulnerable. The pope used the occasion to call for better protection of vulnerable worlds (Picture: AFP) This Christmas too, as in the case of Jesus, a world greedy for money, power and pleasure does not make room for the little ones, for the many unborn children, poor and forgotten. I think above all of the children devoured by war, poverty and injustice. The pontiff said the real riches of life are not found in money and power, but in relationships and people. He called on the faithful not to be overwhelmed by fear, resignation or discouragement, adding that at Christmas, God is poor, may charity be reborn. The pope, who has had mobility issues in recent months, was pushed in a wheelchair by an aide and was seen holding a life-size statue of baby Jesus. Tens of thousands of people are expected in St. Peter’s Square today to hear Pope Francis deliver a second address on global issues and give his blessing. The speech, known in Latin as Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world), is usually an opportunity to review crises such as war, persecution and hunger, in many parts of the world. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this, see our news page. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more

