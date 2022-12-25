See Kate Middleton in a green coat and brimmed hat for Christmas Day 2022





Princess Kate has made her Christmas debut since receiving her new title, as the Royal Family returns to their Christmas Day traditions. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the holiday service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham this morning, accompanied by their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (making their Christmas debut ). They joined the rest of the Royal Family for the first public holiday appearance since 2019, after the past two years were canceled due to the pandemic. For the engagement, the princess embraced the festive mood in a modern green coat dress, which was cinched at the waist and featured a stand-up collar, multiple pockets and pleated embellishments to the chest. She paired the mid-length coat with brown suede heeled boots, black gloves, a matching brim green suede fedora that included a multi-strand bow and elegant feather. More from Harper’s BAZAAR As for jewelry, the royal skipped a necklace and donned a pair of gold chandelier earrings with blue stones. She also wore a small black clutch while holding hands with Prince Louis as they walked out of the chapel. British Press Pool//Getty Images Samir Hussein//Getty Images Meanwhile, Prince William wore a classic all-navy ensemble, consisting of a long wool coat and suit paired with a white shirt and black shoes. George matched his dad in a navy suit, white shirt and lighter blue bow tie, while Charlotte wore a cute brown coat dress and tights. For his first Christmas walk, Louis looked adorable in a navy coat with a fur collar, paired with a cropped suit and knee high socks. The Royal Family’s return to Christmas at Sandringham marks several firsts for the Royal Family, including the first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth and the first for King Charles since he ascended the throne. The Wales family (then the Cambridges) have spent the past two years celebrating at Amner Hall, their Norfolk country home. Quinci LeGardye is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer who covers culture, politics, and mental health through a black feminist lens. When she’s not writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or performing a concert in her car.

