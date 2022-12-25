Kim Kardashian wears a silver column dress at her family’s Christmas party





Kim Kardashian’s days as a platinum blonde seem to have come to an end this Christmas. The reality star once again shared videos and photos of herself with her signature black hair while showing off the elegant one-shoulder silver column dress she wore to her annual Christmas party. family. This content is imported from Tiktok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. instagram instagram instagram instagram instagram instagram Kardashian teased that she wouldn’t be forever platinum blonde during her September interview for Maintenance magazine. I keep it a bit, she said then about the lighter hair. I feel like in the fall I will go dark, just because I don’t want to damage my hair. But I think blondes have more fun. I just feel different. She also talked about her style and how she considers it accessible even with her largely designer wardrobe. There’s so many people I look at and I’m like, Oh my god. I love how they dress. Or else I love it. It’s so fresh, she started. I understand. And then for me, I can find things that could be so simple, and that a lot of people, a lot of girls, can connect to and that’s very salable. The clothes I wear look realistic. There is an easy way to find a similar item or a solution to wear something similar, and I think that might be what resonates. It seems achievable. I trust myself in the sense of, I know what looks good and I know what makes me really uncomfortable, she continued on learning about fashion risks. But, once in a while, someone will say, Trust me. This seems good. Sometimes it does, and sometimes it doesn’t, and you just have to deal with it. It’s not so bad. I care a lot about it, but I can’t let it consume me either. Sometimes there are bad angles, bad lighting. You can’t control everything. Senior News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style and Cosmopolitan. When she’s not working, she loves running around Central Park, getting people to #ootd pictures of her, and exploring New York.

