Pep Guardiola’s glamorous daughter Maria stuns in a figure-hugging dress as she celebrates Christmas in Ibiza





PEP GUARDIOLA’s daughter Maria has taken social media by storm with a series of stunning snaps. The social media personality is spending Christmas in Ibiza and has continued to share daily updates on her staff instagram page. 6 Maria, Pep Guardiola’s daughter, has taken social media by storm 6 Maria Guardiola posed in a red bodycon dress on Instagram 6 Maria Guardiola spends Christmas in Ibiza and shares the joy of the holidays This time she posed in a red bodycon dress and garnered over 50,000 likes from her 472,000 followers. Maria posted the following caption: “Merry Christmas”. Her fans took to the comments section to return the Christmas cheer. One fan wrote: “Merry Christmas!” Another commented: “MANCHESTER IS BLUEEEEEEE.” A third said: “Queen”. This fan said: “Pep Guardiola Masterclass!” And this one commented, “Merry Christmas. My Goddess.” Most read in the Premier League It seems that Maria spent the holidays with her father and the rest of her family. She shared a story that showed a table ready for dinner and posted the following caption: “Family comes first.” Maria recently got involved in modeling and was seen promoting her range of swimwear on social media. Meanwhile, she was spotted with Guardiola at the Abu Dhabi GP last month – as the City boss enjoyed time off due to the 2022 World Cup. 6 Maria Guardiola seemed to have spent Christmas with the family 6 Maria Guardiola recently transitioned into a modeling career Credit: Instagram @mariaguardiola 6 Maria Guardiola is the daughter of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Credit: Instagram / @maria.guardiola

