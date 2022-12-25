World Junior Hockey Preview: Canada’s goal bears repeating

When Brennan Othmann looks around in the Team Canada locker room, he can’t help but smile.

Pickering, Ont. The New York Rangers native and prospect is among nine returning players to help Canada defend gold at the men’s world junior hockey championship, which kicks off Monday in Halifax and Moncton.

“We have a lot of returning players, we have professional experience and our goalkeepers are very good,” said the 19-year-old striker. “I think you’re going to have an incredible team coming your way. We have confidence in our group and we have confidence in the system.

It’s Canada, more or less, on an annual basis at the world junior championships: extremely talented, extremely confident. They believe they will go home with another championship.

“The standard is gold every time,” said forward Logan Stankoven, fourth in scoring at the last tournament – postponed to August – with four goals and six assists. “Just because a handful of us have a gold medal doesn’t mean that. To come back here and win a second one would be huge.

“It’s been 12 or 13 years since the team won a straight tournament. I think this time we can really do it with this group.

Canada was the last country to repeat. It was 2009 when a team led by John Tavares won the last of five consecutive gold medals. They’ve won more in the meantime, but not two in a row. But it’s a distinct possibility this time.

In addition to having experience on their side, Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli are contenders for the top spot in the NHL Draft. Bedard draws comparisons to Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews (for his shooting); Fantilli is more of a power forward in the line of Jack Eichel and Jamie Benn.

“It’s a very experienced group,” said Alan Millar, director of player personnel. “The majority of our players are 19 years old. “It’s a group that grew together in our programs. We have a lot of talent. We want to play fast, we want to play hard and we want to compete and put the teams on their heels.

Canada’s first game is Monday night against Czechia in Halifax. Sweden, Germany and Austria are in the same group. The United States, Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Latvia will play in Moncton. Russia was ruled out for the second tournament in a row.

Group A (Halifax)

Canada

Last time: gold

Number of medals: 19 gold, 20 silver, five bronze – the most

Thin: Perfect 7-0 in the rescheduled and favored summer tournament here…Three gifted NHL players: Shane Wright (Kraken), Brandt Clarke (Kings) and Dylan Guenther (Coyotes)…Eight returning players: Connor Bedard, Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Zack Ostapchuk, Brennan Othmann, Joshua Roy, Logan Stankoven, Olen Zellweger… Bedard and newcomer Adam Fantilli expected to be 1-2 in the NHL Draft. .. A big balanced defense.

Sweden

Last time: bronze

Number of medals: two gold, 11 silver, seven bronze

Thin: The last championship was in 2012… Some say they lack star power, but scouts will be watching 18-year-old center Leo Carlsson, a top-five prospect for the 2023 draft… Isak Rosén (14th draft by Vancouver in July) leads a slate of six first-round picks on the roster and 16 overall draft picks… The defense looks weak, but Axel Sandin Pellikka is also a potential first-rounder.

Czechia

Last time: Fourth

Number of medals: two gold, five silver, seven bronze (including 0-5-1 in Czechoslovakia)

Thin: Shocked the United States in the quarterfinals this summer, but lost to Sweden in the bronze medal game… Stanislav Svozil, 18, is Bedard’s teammate with the Regina Pats and one of the CHL’s top defensemen — third among defensemen with 37 points and eligible for the draft… Gabriel Szturc has 37 points in 26 games with the Kelowna Rockets… The Czechs have 12 NHL rookies.

Germany

Last time: sixth

Number of medals: nothing

Lean: In the best group four years in a row… Eliminated in the quarter-finals this summer… Hurricanes prospect Nikita Quapp should be the No. 1 goalie… Capitals prospect Håkon Hänelt plays the forward and defense… Winger Julian Lutz (Arizona) is the only other drafted in the NHL… Forward Quirin Bader is their leading pure scorer.

Austria

Last time: 10th

Number of medals: nothing

Thin: Coached by Kirk Furey of Glace Bay, NS, who played eight years in the Austrian league… Austria has never won a game at this level… Forward Jonas Dobnig, born in Niagara-on-the-Lake, leads a handful of returnees. Scored in the summer… Lost all four games last time out, led 20-4… Player to watch is David Reinbacher, a six-foot-two right-handed defender in Switzerland’s top league. He’s draft-eligible… Center Marco Kasper went eighth overall at Detroit in the July draft.

Group B (Moncton)

Finland

Last time: money

Number of medals: five gold, five silver, seven bronze

Thin: Five returning players include Joakim Kemell, drafted 17th by Nashville … Undefeated in a five-team tournament in the Czech Republic in November, beating opponents 18-3. Kraken prospect Jani Nyman, just 18, led the scoring with seven points… Jets draft pick Brad Lambert should lead the offense… Kapanen cousins ​​Oliver and Konsta, could play together. Konsta, the brother of ex-Leaf Kasperi Kapanen, is eligible for the draft. Oliver was drafted by Montreal in 2021.

United States

Last time: fifth

Number of medals: five gold, two silver, six bronze

Thin: Chip on the shoulder after missing medals in Edmonton… Defenseman Luke Hughes is the captain and one of eight returning players. The others: centers Redmond Savage (draft pick from Detroit), Logan Cooley (Arizona) and Charlie Stramel (draft-eligible); goalkeepers Kaidan Mbereko and Andrew Oke (both draft eligible); defensemen Sean Behrens (Colorado) and Jack Peart (Minnesota)… Mbereko was 3-1-0 this summer… Only two defensemen over six feet.

Swiss

Last time: eighth

Number of medals: one (bronze)

Thin: Defenseman Lian Bichsel, drafted 18th by Dallas, played in Sweden’s top league…Could be bolstered by major junior products, including Mississauga goaltender Alessio Beglieri (10-6-2)…He stands will feel like home to Attilio Biasca, a point-per-game forward with the Halifax Mooseheads and Moncton Wildcats forwards Miles Müller and Jonas Taibel.

Slovakia

Last time: ninth

Number of medals: two bronze

Thin: They would be much better off with Montreal Canadiens first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky, but Slovakia is producing more talent and could progress with Russia banned from the tournament… They have defenseman Simon Nemec (drafted No. 2 by New Jersey) and fellow first-rounder Filip Mesár (Montreal), a creative center, as well as New York Rangers prospect Adam Sýkora … Draft eligibles include forwards Samuel Honzek and Dalibor Dvorský.

Latvia

Last time: seventh

Number of medals: nothing

Thin: Brought a young team to the summer tournament and outperformed: beat the Czechs, lost to Slovakia in a shootout and scared Sweden in the quarter-finals… Most of this team is back and could be a thorn in the side of at least one medal contender… Only three drafted into the NHL. Center Dans Locmelis (Boston) should lead the offensive.

TO SHARE: