Horrible, but hilarious: Oklahoma DT Isaiah Coe recounts horrific thumb injury

NORMAN – Oklahoma defensive tackle Isaiah Coe is one of the team’s most recognizable figures.

A 6-foot-2, 305-pound, Coe isn’t hard to miss on the court with his style of play and big personality to match his height.

Earlier this season, in a road contest at Iowa State, Coe left the game with an undisclosed injury.

The Illinois native then caused a stir on Twitter after the game when he revealed to the world that he saw one of his bones sticking out of the skin – which he just thought was “cool”.

The injury ended up being to his right thumb, an injury that cost him no games.

That pretty much wraps up the amount of information most people outside the program knew about what exactly happened to Coe’s thumb — until this week.

The former junior college transfer spoke to the media after practice Monday night at Norman and happily updated everyone on the series of events – hysterically.

“I’ll tell you when it happened,” Coe began. “It happened during the Iowa State game. I hit my head. So the coaches, they came up to me and they said, ‘Oh, we were trying to get your head, trying to focus on your head.’ “My head is fine. But I really need you to look at my thumb because my thumb looks abnormally big. They just kept looking at my head. “My head is fine. my thumb. I promise you my head is fine. So they finally took the glove off and we just saw a big bone sticking out of the side of my hand. I was really calm about it. Everyone was really freaking out. But I was really calm. We went back to the locker room and took x-rays and stuff.

“I had posted a tweet. Everyone was picking on me like I was really tripping. I said I saw my bone. But I really thought it was cool to see my bone. The bone wasn’t fractured, it was just dislocated. So they just put it back in the locker room and stitched it up. I thought that was cool. I can really walk around and say I saw the inside of my hand I thought that was pretty cool.

Isaiah Coe (94) high-five Jeffery Johnson (77) Kevin Jairaj – USA TODAY Sports

Surprisingly enough, Coe was able to play despite the injury with a heavy cast on his hand, returning to action the following week against Baylor.

Part of what made the process easier was that the OU defensive tackle had already played with a cast thanks to an injury suffered in high school.

“It wasn’t that hard because I played with a cast in high school because I broke my wrist,” Coe said. “And so it was really just to come back. That first game, the Baylor game, was probably the hardest simply because it was the first game to use it. Still had to solve the problems. I kind of used it in training, but they were trying to keep me really safe. So when I actually went there for the Baylor game, that was really my first real time, really using it in a real game. So when I went there, it went like this . But really, from the next match, I was really used to it and I was back to being myself.

Coe said that over the weeks he gradually became more and more efficient playing despite the injury.

After recording no tackles against the Bears, he went for three and five the next two weeks against West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

Now, with less than a week until the Sooners’ final game of the season against No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, Coe says he’s 100% back.

“I’m finally back,” Coe said. “I have my two hands. I will have my two hands for the game of boules. So I’m ready. I have some protection here. But I’m ready to go bowling.”

