Fashion
Horrible, but hilarious: Oklahoma DT Isaiah Coe recounts horrific thumb injury
NORMAN – Oklahoma defensive tackle Isaiah Coe is one of the team’s most recognizable figures.
A 6-foot-2, 305-pound, Coe isn’t hard to miss on the court with his style of play and big personality to match his height.
Earlier this season, in a road contest at Iowa State, Coe left the game with an undisclosed injury.
The Illinois native then caused a stir on Twitter after the game when he revealed to the world that he saw one of his bones sticking out of the skin – which he just thought was “cool”.
The injury ended up being to his right thumb, an injury that cost him no games.
That pretty much wraps up the amount of information most people outside the program knew about what exactly happened to Coe’s thumb — until this week.
The former junior college transfer spoke to the media after practice Monday night at Norman and happily updated everyone on the series of events – hysterically.
“I’ll tell you when it happened,” Coe began. “It happened during the Iowa State game. I hit my head. So the coaches, they came up to me and they said, ‘Oh, we were trying to get your head, trying to focus on your head.’ “My head is fine. But I really need you to look at my thumb because my thumb looks abnormally big. They just kept looking at my head. “My head is fine. my thumb. I promise you my head is fine. So they finally took the glove off and we just saw a big bone sticking out of the side of my hand. I was really calm about it. Everyone was really freaking out. But I was really calm. We went back to the locker room and took x-rays and stuff.
“I had posted a tweet. Everyone was picking on me like I was really tripping. I said I saw my bone. But I really thought it was cool to see my bone. The bone wasn’t fractured, it was just dislocated. So they just put it back in the locker room and stitched it up. I thought that was cool. I can really walk around and say I saw the inside of my hand I thought that was pretty cool.
Scroll to continue
Surprisingly enough, Coe was able to play despite the injury with a heavy cast on his hand, returning to action the following week against Baylor.
Part of what made the process easier was that the OU defensive tackle had already played with a cast thanks to an injury suffered in high school.
“It wasn’t that hard because I played with a cast in high school because I broke my wrist,” Coe said. “And so it was really just to come back. That first game, the Baylor game, was probably the hardest simply because it was the first game to use it. Still had to solve the problems. I kind of used it in training, but they were trying to keep me really safe. So when I actually went there for the Baylor game, that was really my first real time, really using it in a real game. So when I went there, it went like this . But really, from the next match, I was really used to it and I was back to being myself.
Coe said that over the weeks he gradually became more and more efficient playing despite the injury.
After recording no tackles against the Bears, he went for three and five the next two weeks against West Virginia and Oklahoma State.
Now, with less than a week until the Sooners’ final game of the season against No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, Coe says he’s 100% back.
“I’m finally back,” Coe said. “I have my two hands. I will have my two hands for the game of boules. So I’m ready. I have some protection here. But I’m ready to go bowling.”
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners forum community today!
Register for your premium subscription to AllSooners.com today and gain access to the entire premium Fan Nation network!
Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.
Get your OR tickets from SI Tickets HERE.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma/football/horrific-but-hilarious-oklahoma-dt-isaiah-coe-recounts-gruesome-thumb-injury
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Horrible, but hilarious: Oklahoma DT Isaiah Coe recounts horrific thumb injury
- Irina Shayk wears a bikini on the beach to ring in 2023 – Hollywood Life
- Ole Miss football transfers Texas A&M to WR Chris Marshall
- Freezing monster storm across US kills at least 28
- Track Santa’s Journeys with Google’s Santa Tracker
- Can Donald Trump win in 2024? Get out your history book
- India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Don’t Regret Kuldeep’s Decision, Would Have Loved Him As Impact Player, Says KL Rahul | Cricket news
- Kate Middleton’s Christmas dress exudes holiday cheer
- OnePlus 11 images appear on TENAA ahead of launch
- Editors’ Choice 2022: How tough is Xi Jinping on power?
- President Joko Widodo greets Christians at Bogor Church on Christmas Day
- Turks Erdogan to discuss gas hub project proposed by Russians Putin on Monday – Source