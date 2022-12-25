See Prince Louis make his Christmas royal debut at Sandringham





Prince Louis joined his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte for his Christmas royal debut at Sandringham. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children joined the Royal Family as they returned to their public Christmas gathering for the first time since 2019. For his first holiday service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, the four-year-old matched the family color palette while walking hand-in-hand with his mother, Princess Kate. The adorable outfit consisted of a navy double-breasted coat with a suede collar and matching pockets, which was layered over a matching navy sweater, a white patterned shirt and brown shorts. A pair of navy knee-highs and small black loafers complete the look. Marc Cuthbert//Getty Images British Press Pool//Getty Images Meanwhile, Prince George coordinated with his dad in a similar classic navy suit, paired with a white shirt, blue tie with white polka dots and black dress shoes. Princess Charlotte wore a pretty brown double-breasted coat dress with opaque black tights and a pair of black Mary Janes. Samir Hussein//Getty Images The two eldest children of Wales (then the Cambridges) made their Christmas debuts in 2019, which was the last royal march of the holiday since the pandemic caused cancellations for the past two years. The nine-year-old and seven-year-old also accompanied their parents to Kate’s second annual Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey earlier this month. Ahead of their Sandringham appearance, Prince William and Princess Kate shared a Christmas greeting that revealed one of Prince George’s secret talents. Their holiday social media post included a watercolor of the young royal, which depicts a reindeer in the snow with birds perched on its antlers and back. “Merry Christmas! By George,” they captioned the post. Quinci LeGardye is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer who covers culture, politics, and mental health through a black feminist lens. When she’s not writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or performing a concert in her car.

