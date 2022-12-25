2022 Japanese Figure Skating Championships Day 4 – Uno Shoma wins fifth national title





Uno Shoma won his fifth All Japan Figure Skating Championships title in Osaka on Sunday 25 December. The reigning world champion had won four consecutive national titles from 2016 to 2019 before finishing second Hanyu Yuzuru in the next two editions. With the two-time Olympic gold medalist now out of competition, Uno has returned to the top step of the podium to book his place at March’s World Championships in Saitama. Uno, who turned 25 last weekend, wasn’t at his best in his free skate as he doubled down what should have been a quad salchow at the start before hitting a quad flip. But his high score in technical elements gives him a huge advantage over his rivals, and he comfortably won the free skate with a score of 191.28. It gave him a winning total of 291.73 points as he maintained his perfect record this season after wins at Skate Canadathe NHK Trophy and Grand Prix Final. “In both the court and the free, I don’t think I was able to reflect what I was doing in training, but I still think I skated well here,” Uno said. “I messed up at the start of the free, but I thought the second half of my program was strong enough to make up for it. I didn’t worry and my performance is something I can build on.”

Uno says skating as best he can in Saitama is his priority over retaining his world title. “I don’t know what condition the others are in, but if I keep improving at this rate, I have more than a shot to win,” he said. “As for repeating as a champion… Of course, I will do everything I can to win it, but my goal is to perfect the craft, to be able to express what I want to express through figure skating.” Shimada Koshiro showed that his second-place finish in the short program was no accident, landing two quads and two triple Axels, in an excellent free skate to the music of Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights. Despite just one late turnaround, the 21-year-old – who trains with Uno under Stephane Lambiel – posted a score of 164.84 for a total of 252.56, good for second place which could see him named to Japan’s World Championship team. Only the winner is guaranteed a place at the World Championships with the two more places announced later on Sunday.

Tomono Kazuki amused with a crowd-pleasing routine at Strauss’ Die Fledermaus opener, but jumped a quad toeloop and a few dodgy jumps cost him several points. Despite this, his free skate score of 165.41 gave him a total of 250.84 and a third place finish. Sato Shun bounced back nicely from a fall on his first quad Lutz to set up a nice free skate, scoring 167.86 for a total of 249.64, which proved enough for fourth place. Sota Yamamoto missed the podium after overtaking what should have been his opening quad Salchow and falling on his next jump, a quad toeloop. There was some under-rotation after that, with the Grand Prix Final runner-up finishing fifth at 245.41.

Kagiyama Yumain his first competition since winning silver at this year’s world championships, came across his opening quad Salchow in the free skate. A left ankle injury had previously kept him out of action this season, and it’s clear the 19-year-old is yet to fully recover with his jumps well below his usual high standard. the Beijing 2022 silver medalist finished eighth with a total of 237.83. Kagiyama said his priority was getting back to full fitness and not on any specific competition. “Over the course of four minutes today, I was reminded of how difficult your first competition after a layoff can be,” he said. “I know what I have to do now after the two days I’ve been here. I have to recover, heal the injury and take it from there. “My ankle didn’t bother me at all today. I begged to compete here but the result was far from satisfactory. It’s frustrating and I feel bad for those who support me. “I don’t regret having participated in the nationals. Next season, I have to be absolutely ready from the very first competition to be able to follow everyone.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/all-japan-figure-skating-2022-day-4-uno-shoma-regains-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos