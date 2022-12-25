How I managed to wear the same dress to work for a week

Caught up in my usual seasonal transitional “Goldilocks” clothing rut (Too hot. Too cold. Too worn. Too old.), I recently challenged myself to forgo the premature (and often expensive) in favor of a breath of fresh air in some of my summer and fall basics.

Using a classic LBD and tights as a backdrop, I decided to create my collection, and while I’m not necessarily suggesting wearing the same dress for five days in a row, I hope it shows how point a little imagination and planning can go a long way when it comes to stretching your wardrobe (and your dollar).

(*Style flies for guidance only. Try to adapt your own wardrobe to save money if possible.)

Here’s how I got away wearing the same dress to work for a week.

1. Day 1

I decided early on in the strategy phase of this experiment that the trick to keeping my little style secret intact would be to not reveal the main wardrobe piece, at least in its entirety, until the end.

By opting for a bold top and leg-covering boots, I hoped to draw attention away from the black skirt of the dress, or at least minimize it so it wouldn’t be remembered the next day.

2. Day 2

Now that half of my cover had been blown off (luckily only literally), I broke things up by shifting the focus to the top of the dress.

Since the skirt was full, I chose a bottom that was equal in body and length, but looser and lighter, trying to further emphasize the fact that the top and bottom were not tied with a belt in the center .

I completed the look with another piece of leopard print shoes to draw the eye downward (away from deception).

2. Day 3

I knew the stakes were getting a bit higher, so I decided (still reluctant to divulge the full outfit) to direct attention to the hopefully unmemorable skirt I’d worn two days previously.

As with Day 1, my goal was to minimize the bottom of the dress by maximizing the top, this time with a metallic crop top.

Turns out the metallic marvel was worth every penny. It earned multiple compliments and got me through another day without being touted as a dirty clothes recycler.

The dress was getting dirty, so I gave it a real cleaning for good luck (the last thing I needed was a perfume that was selling me out).

4. Day 4

Slightly relieved to have gotten over the bump of the week (but fearful that I would continue to fight an increasingly difficult battle), I went with my ace in the hole on the fourth day, partly because I was afraid of myself. focus on the skirt for the second day in a row and partly because it’s now been three days since I’ve worn a dress and for me it was extremely unusual

That said, I layered the dress over a long-sleeved blouse to create the illusion that they were all one. I donned a playful pair of colorful heels for attention-stealing good measure and crossed my fingers that my secret was safe.

One more day to go.

5. Day 5

Since the big reveal happened early, my plan for Day 5 was to change it up once again, while covering as much as possible.

Let the chunky, comfy sweater be a looser, longer alternative to the shirts that came before it. Once comfortably seated and strapped in (I added gold pumps), I was ready to exit the experiment (proceeding with caution).

Before I knew it, I had arrived at Destination Discrète and, despite some little “Could this be it for me?” bumps in the road, my experiment had worked.

Or at least nobody called me. Anyway, I had managed to make the most of my wardrobe and my bonus points! save time and energy.

Overall it was a really fun experience and ended up boosting my self-esteem as I thought more about how I dressed. I recommend!

Have the look:

