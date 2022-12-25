



Our vision is to establish HUGO BOSS as the leading technology-driven fashion platform in the world and to be one of the top 100 global brands. At HUGO BOSS, we work as a team to apply our knowledge, skills and experience together and create a diversity of ideas and solutions. What unites us? We love fashion, we change fashion! At HUGO BOSS, you have the opportunity to bring your personality, your ideas and your creativity – because only when we innovate together can we create something unique. Be part of our team of over 14,000 employees worldwide and shape your future/drive your future/drive your growth, at HUGO BOSS! We are looking for a Creative Design Manager (m/f/d) to lead our HUGO Menswear design team. What you can expect: Oversee the design of the HUGO men’s range, working with senior management to ensure the design concept is followed into a cohesive, inspired and market-relevant range

Thematic and qualitative realization of the trends/themes of the seasonal collection taking into account the color charts, materials, prints and key silhouettes

Alignment of product lines in all categories

Responsible for delivering and creatively contributing to the collection master plan with respect to complexity, pricing structure, quality, timing, margin and core retail range, and compliance from the budget

Strategic implementation to shape the product line and create new opportunities

Comparative analysis of competitors and strategic implementation in collections; Intensive and continuous research into trends and innovation and consumer behavior

Lead and manage the design team

Ensure cooperation and alignment with all interfaces (e.g. external vendors, sales, brand management, operations and marketing) Your profile: Minimum of 6 years of relevant professional experience in creative management

Design and leadership experience in the fashion industry

Knowledge of business administration

Creative vision and enthusiasm for innovation with an understanding of commerciality

Very good knowledge of Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop, experience in 3D design an asset

Strong leadership skills to guide and coach a team

Desire to constantly learn, grow and drive innovation

Excellent oral and written language skills in English, German is a plus

Willingness to travel Your advantages: Made for Me: three days in Metzingen and two days working from home. Our “Threedom of work” hybrid working model is as individual as your personal needs.

Today. Tomorrow. Always. Sustainability is one of our core values, and more than just a trend. We are committed to protecting the environment, animals and climate, as well as human rights.

Does innovation motivate you? Same for us! We have digitized most of our workflows and almost fully automated our logistics centers.

Exclusive shopping and arts discounts: Enjoy discounts for family and friends plus free entry to over 15 international art museums.

Successful people need a healthy balance. Take advantage of the employee gym, beach volleyball court or yoga classes on the rooftop terrace.

As a fashion company, we value good taste in everything – including food. Welcome to our very own restaurant and cafe, The Times. We are a global company with our representative employees from all over the world. Our inclusive culture embraces the authenticity and individuality of each person. We are committed to equal employment opportunities. And we believe our fair work environment helps unlock your full potential and inspires you to thrive. Do you think it’s time for a new challenge at HUGO BOSS? If so, we look forward to talking to you about this job opportunity in a personal conversation. Please contact Julia Weegen ([email protected]), Human Resources.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/careers/job/231736/head-of-design-hugo-menswear-m-f-d-/

