NBA: James Harden, Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook and many others show their festive fashion

NBA stars across the country used their Christmas Day games to show off bold fashion choices, arriving in style ahead of their festivities.

Perhaps the wackiest was that of Philadelphia 76ers goaltender James Harden, who donned a pink balaclava in Madison Square Garden, while also sporting a multicolored jacket and carrying a bag decorated with tulips.

His teammate PJ Tucker, meanwhile, appeared to take inspiration from one of the team’s senior pros, donning his own green balaclava – which matched the rest of his green outfit.

Balaclavas were the order of the day for James Harden (L) and PJ Tucker (R) in New York

Luka Doncic drove a classic car around the arena and also surprised fans with his outfit choice

The Mavs star got out of the car wearing full cowboy gear, complete with hat and belt

In Dallas, meanwhile, the mood was very different for Luka Doncic, the Mavericks star whose outfit led social media users to ask if he had “lost a bet”.

He arrived at the game in style, driving a classic car, before stepping out to reveal a full cowboy outfit, complete with belt and boots.

The laughing three-time All-Star, from Slovenia, was filmed pushing his way through security scanners before the game.

Russell Westbook regularly pushes the boundaries of fashion and it was much the same today

Philadelphia 76ers’ Jaden Springer arrives wearing full lilac number in New York

Montrezl Harrell chose a velvet blazer, while it was a black and white number for Tobias Harris

In the same city, Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers was turning heads, donning a skirt – not for the first time – for a very fashion-conscious arrival.

Another outfit worth mentioning was Jaden Springer of the 76ers, after arriving in the Big Apple wearing a matching lilac quilted jacket and pants.

Montrezl Harrell, meanwhile, wore a velvet blazer, and it was a black and white zebra number for Tobias Harris.