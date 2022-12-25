Kate Middletons Christmas Royal Church Service Outfit: Details





Festive look! Princess Kate was a magnificent sight at the Royal Christmas Church service at Sandringham on Sunday 25th December. The Princess of Wales, 40, wore her Sunday Best of an olive-coloured coat dress and matching wide-brimmed hat. Kate completed the look with a pair of brown leather gloves, a brown clutch and delicate gold earrings. The Duchess of Cornwall was accompanied by her husband, Prince Williamand their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 for the occasion. King Charles III who honored William, 40, and Kates royal duties during his first-ever Christmas speech were also present, as well as Queen consort Camilla and other members of the royal family. The party marks the family’s first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II after her death on September 8 at age 96. Buckingham Palace confirmed the royal family’s vacation plans in a press release on Monday, December 19, according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie. Their Majesties the King and Queen Consort accompanied by members of the Royal Family will attend the Christmas Day Morning Service at Sandringham Church on Sunday December 25, 2022, according to the announcement. In previous years, the British Royal Family have spent the holidays at Elizabeths Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, often visiting a country church to worship on Christmas Day. Celebrating Christmas without the Queen will be bittersweet, a source says We Weekly exclusively earlier this month. [She] wouldn’t want them moping around or it stopping everyone from getting together and enjoying the occasion, the insider added. The Sunday outing comes after the family went out for a holiday concert at Westminster Abbey in London, which Kate hosted on December 15. That evening, the Princess of Wales was a vision in a burgundy coat dress. The bespoke number was finished with elegant gold buttons and square shoulders. She paired the piece with matching brown heels and a matching crocodile-embossed clutch. Charlotte matched her mother in the same shade and Kates sister, Pippa Middletonfollowed suit in a belted burgundy coat dress. The event was the second annual Christmas Carol concert sponsored by the Royal Foundation and was filmed for release to the public on Christmas Eve. Kate hosted the first music night of 2021, dedicating the night to first responders supporting the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks like Kate, who received her title of Princess after Her Majesty’s death, will take on more royal duties after Charles appointed the UK native as the new Honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. Kate reprized the role of William, who received the Queen’s honor in February 2011. The 40-year-old Prince of Wales is now Colonel of the Welsh Guards as Camilla has been appointed Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, a title previously held by Prince Andrew. (The late Queen stripped Andrews’ titles in January shortly before his sexual assault trial.)

