Fashion
Best Boxing Day deals in Canada 2022 still in effect
Save on tech, fashion, sleep, beauty and more
Merry Christmas. The last shopping event of 2022. To end your year of smart online shopping, here are some of the best Boxing Day deals for Canadians. We’ve organized the deals into the following categories: Technology, Fashion, Cooking, Sleep, Home, Health & Beauty, Toys, and Kids & Baby. And then there’s the best of the best, to highlight some of the standout offerings across all categories.
If you’re looking for deals on Amazon, go to This article.
Good economy.
Best of the best
Dyson Limited time only
$200 off the V15, Dyson’s most powerful and smartest cordless vacuum
$100 off the V12, Dyson’s most powerful and lightest cordless vacuum
$50 Off Corrale Hair Straightener Including Special Edition Vinca Blue/Rose Released This Holiday Season
Up to $200 off Dyson air quality technology
our place Limited time only
Get the original Always Nonstick Pan for $135 (reg. $195)
Technology
Microsoft Now until January 2
Save up to 60% on select games
$15 off select Xbox Wireless Controllers
His bone Limited time only
Save up to 25% on in-stock bestsellers
Staples Now until January 1
Score deals on hundreds of items sitewide!
Save $70 on Apple iPad 9th Gen 64GB (was $449.99 now $379.99)
Save $150 on the Apple MacBook Air Laptop (was $1299.99 now $1149.99)
Save $30 on Apple AirPods Pro (was $329.99 now $299.99)
Save $70 on the Breville Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine (was $199 now $129)
Ubisoft Now until January 5
Up to 80% off on selected titles
Spend CAD$25, get CAD$12 off with code HOLIDAYS22 at the register
Fashion
all the birds While stocks last
Up to 40% off select women clothes and shoe fashions
Up to 40% off select men clothes and shoe fashions
Aritzia While stocks last
Up to 50% off select styles
The Bay Limited time only
Up to 60% off women’s clothing (some key brands include: Hudson North, Design Lab and Free People)
Up to 60% off women’s, men’s and kids’ shoes (key brands include Mango, Selected Homme and Vero Moda)
Up to 40% off Jack and Jones Premium, Product, SelectedHomme, Horst and more
Up to 40% off men’s activewear (including Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Puma and more)
Everlane Now until January 1
Up to 60% off Markdowns
Hunter While stocks last
Up to 50% off select styles
fresh joe Now until December 31
Check out Boxing Day deals sitewide
Kotn Limited time only
Up to 50% off on a selection of seasonal products
The Last Hunt Now through January 2
Take 40-75% off sitewide (excluding Patagonia)
Madewell Now until January 4
Extra 50% Off Sale + 40% Off Everything Else With Code ITSAWRAP at the register
Reformation While stocks last
Up to 70% off select styles + free shipping
Roots Limited time only
Boxing Day discounts on select styles
SSENSE Limited time only
Up To 60% Off Sitewide
Food
The Bay Limited time only
25% Smeg small appliances
40% off select Cuisinart small appliances
Sleep
caspar Limited time only
Save up to 50% on select bedding and up to 40% on select mattresses
10% discount accessories and gifts including luminescent light
Endy Now until January 6
15% off everything + a limited-edition mystery gift with every mattress purchase
Parachute Now until December 29
20% off with code BOXINGDAY21 at the register
Mauve Now until January 3
Up to $200 for the purchase of a mattress + great prices on pillows and bedding
Simba Limited time only
Up to $419 savings
Residence
The Bay Limited time only
Up To 55% Off Home, Dining Room, Bedroom & Home Decor
Save up to 70% on seasonal Christmas decor and ornaments
Up to 40% off pet supplies
low Now until December 28
Up To 75% Off Sitewide
Nordström Now until December 29
Save an EXTRA 25% on Select Clearance Items
Just Limited time only
20% off the purchase of a diffuser and one or more diffuser blends
Shop 20% off select sale elements
TUSHY Until December 30
30% off all TUSHY bidets with code BOXINGDAY at the register
Health beauty
The Bay Limited time only
Up to 40% off beauty and fragrance sets
Biotherm Now until January 6
40% Off Holiday Gift Sets + Always On GWP With $125 Purchase
Clarins Now until January 1
Enjoy Up To 30% Off Selected Items + Free Shipping On Any Order
Herbivorous Now until January 1
Up to 40% off
Spend $85+, Get Free Mini PC Cream
Spend $125+, Get a Free Mini PC Cleanser
Kiehls Until December 31
20% off sitewide + up to 40% off select products
Shu uemura Now until January 5
Get 50% off last chance items + receive GWP on orders of $110 or more (3 x 15mL cleansing oils + mini lipstick)
Gingham Limited time only
December 1625: 15% off sitewide or 25% off $70+ and a 9 piece deluxe gift on orders $80+
25 Dec 1: 20% Off Sitewide + Deluxe Mineral 89 (15ml) With Orders $70+
Yves Rocher Now until January 3
Up To 70% Off Sitewide
Trip
A way Limited time only
Up To $200 Off Sets + Up To 40% Off Select Products
Baby & Kids
The Bay Limited time only
Up to 60% off children’s shoes
Native shoes While stocks last
Up to 50% off last chance
