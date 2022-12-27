Connect with us

Best Boxing Day deals in Canada 2022 still in effect

 


Save on tech, fashion, sleep, beauty and more

Boxing Day 2023.
Boxing Day 2023. Photo by Getty Images

Merry Christmas. The last shopping event of 2022. To end your year of smart online shopping, here are some of the best Boxing Day deals for Canadians. We’ve organized the deals into the following categories: Technology, Fashion, Cooking, Sleep, Home, Health & Beauty, Toys, and Kids & Baby. And then there’s the best of the best, to highlight some of the standout offerings across all categories.

Best of the best

Dyson Limited time only

$200 off the V15, Dyson’s most powerful and smartest cordless vacuum
$100 off the V12, Dyson’s most powerful and lightest cordless vacuum
$50 Off Corrale Hair Straightener Including Special Edition Vinca Blue/Rose Released This Holiday Season
Up to $200 off Dyson air quality technology

our place Limited time only

Get the original Always Nonstick Pan for $135 (reg. $195)

Technology

Microsoft Now until January 2

Save up to 60% on select games
$15 off select Xbox Wireless Controllers

His bone Limited time only

Save up to 25% on in-stock bestsellers

Staples Now until January 1

Score deals on hundreds of items sitewide!
Save $70 on Apple iPad 9th Gen 64GB (was $449.99 now $379.99)
Save $150 on the Apple MacBook Air Laptop (was $1299.99 now $1149.99)
Save $30 on Apple AirPods Pro (was $329.99 now $299.99)
Save $70 on the Breville Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine (was $199 now $129)

Ubisoft Now until January 5

Up to 80% off on selected titles

Spend CAD$25, get CAD$12 off with code HOLIDAYS22 at the register

Fashion

all the birds While stocks last

Up to 40% off select women clothes and shoe fashions

Up to 40% off select men clothes and shoe fashions

Aritzia While stocks last

Up to 50% off select styles

The Bay Limited time only

Up to 60% off women’s clothing (some key brands include: Hudson North, Design Lab and Free People)
Up to 60% off women’s, men’s and kids’ shoes (key brands include Mango, Selected Homme and Vero Moda)
Up to 40% off Jack and Jones Premium, Product, SelectedHomme, Horst and more
Up to 40% off men’s activewear (including Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Puma and more)

Everlane Now until January 1

Up to 60% off Markdowns

Hunter While stocks last

Up to 50% off select styles

fresh joe Now until December 31

Check out Boxing Day deals sitewide

Kotn Limited time only

Up to 50% off on a selection of seasonal products

The Last Hunt Now through January 2

Take 40-75% off sitewide (excluding Patagonia)

Madewell Now until January 4

Extra 50% Off Sale + 40% Off Everything Else With Code ITSAWRAP at the register

Reformation While stocks last

Up to 70% off select styles + free shipping

Roots Limited time only

Boxing Day discounts on select styles

SSENSE Limited time only

Up To 60% Off Sitewide

Food

The Bay Limited time only

25% Smeg small appliances
40% off select Cuisinart small appliances

Sleep

caspar Limited time only

Save up to 50% on select bedding and up to 40% on select mattresses

10% discount accessories and gifts including luminescent light

Endy Now until January 6

15% off everything + a limited-edition mystery gift with every mattress purchase

Parachute Now until December 29

20% off with code BOXINGDAY21 at the register

Mauve Now until January 3

Up to $200 for the purchase of a mattress + great prices on pillows and bedding

Simba Limited time only

Up to $419 savings

Residence

The Bay Limited time only

Up To 55% Off Home, Dining Room, Bedroom & Home Decor
Save up to 70% on seasonal Christmas decor and ornaments
Up to 40% off pet supplies

low Now until December 28

Up To 75% Off Sitewide

Nordström Now until December 29

Save an EXTRA 25% on Select Clearance Items

Just Limited time only

20% off the purchase of a diffuser and one or more diffuser blends

Shop 20% off select sale elements

TUSHY Until December 30

30% off all TUSHY bidets with code BOXINGDAY at the register

Health beauty

The Bay Limited time only

Up to 40% off beauty and fragrance sets

Biotherm Now until January 6

40% Off Holiday Gift Sets + Always On GWP With $125 Purchase

Clarins Now until January 1

Enjoy Up To 30% Off Selected Items + Free Shipping On Any Order

Herbivorous Now until January 1

Up to 40% off
Spend $85+, Get Free Mini PC Cream
Spend $125+, Get a Free Mini PC Cleanser

Kiehls Until December 31

20% off sitewide + up to 40% off select products

Shu uemura Now until January 5

Get 50% off last chance items + receive GWP on orders of $110 or more (3 x 15mL cleansing oils + mini lipstick)

Gingham Limited time only

December 1625: 15% off sitewide or 25% off $70+ and a 9 piece deluxe gift on orders $80+
25 Dec 1: 20% Off Sitewide + Deluxe Mineral 89 (15ml) With Orders $70+

Yves Rocher Now until January 3

Up To 70% Off Sitewide

Trip

A way Limited time only

Up To $200 Off Sets + Up To 40% Off Select Products

Baby & Kids

The Bay Limited time only

Up to 60% off children’s shoes

Native shoes While stocks last

Up to 50% off last chance

Shopping Essentials is a new category that features highly sought-after products, new and exciting launches, or behind-the-scenes information to learn more.

