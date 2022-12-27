Large-cap stocks to buy: Large-cap stocks, including a QSR company and a fashion retailer with more than 25% upside potential





Synopsis While the market is witnessing a volatile move, there are few large-cap stocks that still find favor with analysts. ET screener powered by Refinitiv’s Stock Report Plus lists quality stocks with strong upside potential over the next 12 months, with an average recommendation rating of “buy” or “strong buy.” The Examiner applies different algorithms for all BSE and ESN stocks. This predefined filter is only available for ET Prime users. The list focuses on select large-cap stocks with a “strong buy” and “buy” rating from analysts. The list includes stocks from sectors such as private banking, insurance and the card lending space, as well as new-era companies that, despite recent price performance, are still on the buy radar. analysts. While some other companies, such as a fashion retailer with large-format stores, have also begun to attract analyst interest. AND filter powered by Offer a story Share members-only stories with your friends or family and help them read them for free. Gift limit reached! Hey more stories to offer. No problem! You will get a limit of 15 stories next month to share with friends and family. Gift this story Stories on the left! You can offer up to 15 stories in a month. FONT SIZE ABCSmall ABCAverage ABCBig

TO SAFEGUARD

TO PRINT

COMMENT Keep reading with one of these options: Limited access To free Login to access exclusive stories

& personalized newsletters Log in now Unlimited access From Rs120/month Access exclusive stories, expert opinions and

detailed stock reports Subscribe now Oh oh ! This is an exclusive story available to selected readers only. Do not worry. You are just one step away. Login to read for free To read the full story, subscribe to ET Prime Get unlimited access to The Economic Times

34 per week Billed annually to

2499 1749 To continue Already a member? Log in now Already a member? Log in now Log in to read the full article You have this Prime Story as a free gift Rs 49 for the 1st month Then Rs. 1,749 per year SUBSCRIBE NOW Valid only with UPI, Autopay credit and debit cards Choose payment method and plan – – – Subscribe now (Credit card required) You can cancel your subscription at any time – – – Subscribe now (Pay with Netbanking/UPI/Debit Card) Get ET Prime for only 2499 1749/year To continue Offer exclusively for you Get a flat 30% discount ABOUT MEMBERSHIP AND PREMIUM Take advantage of the offer Offer exclusively for you Get 1 year free With a 1 and 2 year AND premium subscription Take advantage of the offer Offer exclusively for you Get 1 year free With a 1 and 2 year AND premium subscription Take advantage of the offer Offer exclusively for you Get a flat 40% discount Then 1749 for 1 year Take advantage of the offer Offer exclusively for you AND Bonus at age 49 for 1 month Then 1749 for 1 year Take advantage of the offer END OF YEAR OFFER Buy 1 year get 1 year AND PREMIUM FREE Take advantage of the offer To read the full story, subscribe to ET Prime Log in to read the full article You have this Prime Story as a free gift Access exclusive Economic Times articles, editorial and expert opinion Why ? Exclusive Economic Times stories, editorials and expert opinions in more than 20 sectors

Stock analysis. Market research. Industry trends on more than 4000 actions

own experience with

Minimal Ads

Comment and engage with the ET Prime community

Exclusive invitations to Virtual events with industry leaders

A trusted team of Journalists and analysts who can best filter the signal from the noise



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/largecap-stocks-including-a-qsr-company-fashion-retailer-with-an-upside-potential-of-more-than-25/articleshow/96537034.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos