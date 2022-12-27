Christian Siriano says we’ve seen enough sheer fashion





Christian Siriano is ready for new takes on the beloved “naked” fashion trend.

He told Insider that instead of beaded sheer dresses, he’d like to see “understated elegance.”

Siriano also said he thinks "hidden" looks can be just as "sexy."



Pure fashion is bigger than a typical trend, it’s more like a rite of passage on the red carpet. But Christian Siriano says it might be time for that to change. Insider caught up with the designer at her recent New York City holiday party. Asked about the style trends for 2023, Siriano said he hoped to see more “understated elegance” in fashion. But to do that, he said, we may have to say goodbye to the see-through, beaded dresses we’ve grown accustomed to. “There was the sexy, pure stuff for So long but I’m like, we’ve seen it,” he said. Christian Siriano at the Elegant White Elephant Exchange in New York on December 13.

Cassidy Sparrow



Siriano doesn’t want see-through dresses and outfits to completely disappear. After all, he’s created many of the bold, sheer looks seen on red carpets this year. There was Janelle Mone’s red ensemble with a sheer bodice for the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and the floaty dress Jodie Turner-Smith wore at this year’s Albie Awards, both designed by Siriano. . Janelle Mone and Jodie Turner-Smith wearing Christian Siriano designs in 2022.

Jeff Spicer/Stringer/Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images



Instead, Siriano is all about “celebrating the silhouette” with fresh take on the trend. “It doesn’t always mean you have to be see-through or naked or that sort of thing,” he said. “Sometimes a nice understated look can be just as sexy.” As for why pure looks have remained popular, Siriano contributes that to the tough years we’ve had since the pandemic. “I think everyone is a little torn,” he said. “Because at the start of the year, we were like, ‘What’s going on? Are we still in our athleisure, or are we now in the 2000s? Or are we going to get glamorous? Like, what do we do?'” But now, according to Siriano, we have a chance to “get back to glamour”, which he already sees before 2023. “People throw in a nice jacket or a nice pair of heels. I’ve seen that a lot and I love it,” he said. “I think it’s good that the mood is still there.”

