The Royals flaunt unity with fashion inspired by each other

The return of the Sandringham Christmas Walk this year has absolutely thrilled royal fans. The coronavirus pandemic meant this year’s was the first in three years, and the Royal Family delivered one for the books. From Prince Louis joining for the first time, to inviting King Charles’ cousin Lady Sarah Chatto, it was a fine showing for the first Christmas without the Queen. Most notably, the fashion on display proved to be a family affair, with Catherine, Princess of Wales, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie Wessex and Zara Tindall drawing inspiration from each other. For the first walkabout at Sandringham of Charles’s reign – and the first without Queen Elizabeth – the royal family staged a united demonstration. Fans loved spotting lesser known royals like Lady Sarah Chatto – who Princess Charlotte bears an uncanny resemblance to – and extended family like Princess Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie taking part this year. The heartwarming show of support was complemented by the fact that they seem to take inspiration from each other, with many seeing similarities in their outfits. Sophie, Countess of Wessex opted for a tonal beige look very reminiscent of a recent outfit worn by Kate Middleton. (Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage) Countess Sophie wore a timeless coat with a cream collar, paired with a boater and beige envelope clutch for an effortlessly chic look. However, in a nod to the fun she has with fashion (including the dazzling silver Erdem dress she wore for the Royal Variety performance), Sophie’s playful disco ball earrings could be seen. Meanwhile, proving to be a dynamic mother-daughter duo, Lady Louise Windsor has returned from college to reunite with the family. (Image credit: UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images) Dominating her mother, Lady Louise also channeled the tonal dress, opting for an all-navy blue look, not too dissimilar to an outfit mum Sophie wore to an important event recently. She looked stylish wearing a tailored long navy coat which was pulled up by a tie at the waist. Lady Louise kept her coat on, but under the neckline of a matching blue dress she peeked out. Lady Louise completed her look with a navy hat wrapped in a matching bow. Much like Kate’s new Sézane earrings – believed to be a Christmas gift from William – Lady Louise also wore jewelry full of symbolism. (Image credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images) The most notable of Louise’s accessories was a heart-shaped silver pendant, and it’s one that the Queen’s granddaughter has worn many times before. Perhaps a special medallion for her, the young royal wore the touching medallion during a special Thanksgiving service for her late grandfather, Prince Philip. Zara Tindall also looked fabulous and festive, opting for a mid-length gray coat and burgundy accessories. Zara’s look was almost identical to the one Sophie wore for the last Christmas walkabout in 2019. (Image credit: Getty)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womanandhome.com/life/royal-news/how-the-royals-displayed-unity-in-their-fashion-this-christmas-from-lady-louises-jewelry-to-sophie-wessex-channelling-kate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

