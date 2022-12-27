Stunning Looks of the 2022s: Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe Controversy, Bella Hadids’ Spray Dress and More

This year has brought a number of fashion moments.

From Bella Hadid’s spray-on gown at Paris Fashion Week to Kim Kardashian’s controversial wearing of a historic Marilyn Monroe gown at the Met Gala, celebrities have appeared at events this year in head-turning outfits.

Here is a review of a few of them:

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala dress

Kardashian sparked controversy in May when she wore a figure-hugging nude-colored Jean Louis dress that Marilyn Monroe donned while pantingly singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kardashian was initially turned down by the dress’s owner, Ripleys Believe it or Not. However, she continued to don the 16-pound-less dress and walked arm-in-arm with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson at the New York party.

After wearing the dress, designer Bob Mackie, who drew the original sketch for the dress, called his fashion choice a “big mistake”.

Monroe “was a goddess,” Mackie told Entertainment Weekly. “A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody shoots like that. And it was made for her. It was made for her. No one else should be seen in that dress.”

Fashion historians and experts have also expressed concern that Kardashian may have damaged the dress while wearing it on the red carpet, although it changed into a replica for dinner.

Ripleys later confirmed that Kardashian did not hurt the dress.

Florence Pugh’s transparent dress at Milan Fashion Week

As summer grew hotter, so did celebrity looks, starting with Florence Pugh, who on Instagram applauded ‘vulgar men’ who criticized her ‘little t–s’ on her Instagram after wearing tulle sheer and hot pink Valentino dress at Milan Fashion Week in July.

The ‘Dont Worry Darling’ actress said she knew there would be “comments” about the dress, but added that “it’s easy for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see”.

She said she was now “happy” with all the “flaws” in her body, adding: “The most concerning thing is. Why are you so scared of boobs? Small? Big? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? So. Terrifying.”

Jennifer Lopez’s five wedding dresses

Another fashion moment came the same month when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot after ending their engagement nearly 20 years prior. And in true fashion there were five dresses for the wedding.

The “Marry Me” star wore three Ralph Lauren dresses for her wedding in August at the Afflecks Estate in Georgia, and one piece by Alexander McQueen and one look by Zuhair Murad for their first wedding in Las Vegas in July.

“I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I just saved it, saved it, saved it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” Lopez said in an Instagram video before her wedding in july. while wearing a simple sleeveless full-skirted dress.

“Stay long enough and maybe you’ll find the best time of your life at a Las Vegas drive-in at half past twelve in the morning in the tunnel of love, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with “, she wrote. of their first nuptials in her On the JLo newsletter. “Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things and worth waiting for.”

Bella Hadid’s vaporized dress

Another of the year’s iconic fashion moments came during September Paris Fashion Week when model Bella Hadid stood on stage wearing only her underwear while a dress was sprayed on her with a diaper. of white latex.

For the grand finale of the Coperni fashion show, Hadid walked the runway topless, then patiently stood while three men sprayed latex on her which eventually turned into an off-the-shoulder midi dress with a high-waisted slit.

“Thank you @bellahadid for this magical moment that will forever be etched in our minds and hearts,” Coperni wrote on his Instagram account. “Thank you for your trust, your love and the most breathtaking performance. We are so proud of what we have all created together. None of this would have been possible without @manelfabrican and his talent. When fashion meets technology .”

The eye-catching outfits of Megan Fox, Shania Twain and Allison Janney

As the weather cools and the year draws to a close, the stars still bring the warmth with several eye-catching looks.

On Dec. 4, Megan Fox channeled Pamela Anderson wearing a bright pink feathered hat similar to the one the “Baywatch” star wore at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. She paired the headphones she wore for the groom’s performance. Machine Gun Kellys in a Miami club with a pink bra, pants and heels.

Not to be outdone, country singer Shania Twain walked the Peoples Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 6 in a sheer leopard-print dress.

The 57-year-old country music singer showed off her abs in Rodarte’s daring number which featured an animal print bandeau top paired with a long matching hooded scarf, recalling her “I don’t really impress me” days.

Finally, on Dec. 7, Allison Janney showed off her form in a shimmering, form-fitting silver dress that left little to the imagination.

She teamed the Naeem Khan piece with Stuart Weitzman heels for the premiere of her Prime Video comedy “The People We Hate at the Wedding.”

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Giang-Paunon and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.