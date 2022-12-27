The Year Pops Men Dismantled Their Masculinity





In April, during his headlining set at Coachella, reigning prince of pop Harry Styles invited a surprise guest, Shania Twain, on stage to sing a provocatively chosen duet: Man I feel like a woman. Dressed in a low-cut, silver-sequined jumpsuit, Styles strutted, twirled and belted out the cheeky lyrics to the anthems. This lady taught me to sing, he told the raucous crowd of over 100,000 as the song ended. She also taught me that men are garbage. The performance was fun, headline-generating, and relatively radical: it’s hard to imagine Styles’ generational predecessor Justin Timberlake or even Timberlakes successor Justin Bieber toying so quickly and freely with gender roles. That’s partly because the Justins have embraced the hip-hop and R&B genres where such experimentation is often less welcomed more directly than Styles ever was. But it’s also because the cultural forces that shape the norms and expectations of what a male pop star can and should be are shifting. While the year in music has been dominated by a handful of girl powerhouses (essentially, by Beyoncs’ widely hailed Renaissance dancefloor odyssey and commercially, by Taylor Swift’s moody synth-pop juggernaut Midnights), the best Male pop stars Styles, Bad Bunny and Jack Harlow all found success while offering refreshingly subversive challenges to old-school masculinity.

Styles and Harlow seem acutely aware of how to position themselves as idols in a cultural moment when being a man, especially one who scans straight and white, can seem like a minefield of potential missteps, offense and privilege. excessive. Bad Bunny, even more subversively, tore up the rulebook of English-speaking pop stars and offered a broader view of gender and sexuality. Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar whose summer hit Un Verano Sin Ti spent more weeks atop the Billboard charts than any other album this year, happily threw off the bounds of machismo. Instead, he adopted a fluid fashion, denouncing male aggression in his songs and videos and even kissed one of her male dancers during a performance at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Styles has also won fans and admirers by treating her gender presentation as a kind of playground, whether it’s wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue, refusing to label her sexuality or reversing the familiar storyline of the older male author/younger female muse in his high-profile relationship with his Dont Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, who is 10 years his senior. None of that was bad for business: Styless As It Was was Billboard’s longest reigning No. 1 and, globally, Spotify’s most streamed song of 2022. But there’s also an increasingly fine line between alliance and complacency, one that fans are quick to call online. Styles and Bad Bunny have been accused of the very contemporary crime of queerbaiting, or cultivating a false mystique around one’s sexuality to appeal to an LGBTQ fanbase. However, overemphasizing heterosexuality and alpha-male stereotypes comes with its own risks, especially in a post-MeToo moment. What’s a man to do?

Harlow, the 24-year-old Kentucky-born rapper, has spent 2022 trying to figure it out. A technically adept rapper with easy charisma and a head of Shirley Temple curls, Harlow is known for making artistic choices that showcase his skills and convey his seriousness as an MC. He also cultivated a persona like an irrepressible flirt with a particular attraction to black women. He’s shot his photo with Saweetie on the BET Awards red carpet, appeared on Doja Cats’ live Instagram broadcasts multiple times, and even parodied his reputation during a Saturday Night Live host gig, when he played himself in a skit that imagined him seducing Whoopi. Goldberg on the set of The View. Harlow’s music, too, actively cultivates the female listener. As he explained in an interview with The New York Times earlier this year, I still think if I was in the car and the girl I had a crush on was in the shotgun and I were to play the song, would I be proud to play the song?

Throughout his second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, Harlow describes himself as elegant and sensitive, a man who keep your fingernails clean and talks about his romantic encounters in therapy. In the great tradition of his elder Drake, Harlow often uses the pronoun you to address women directly and intimately in his songs. Her biggest solo hit to date, First Class, which spent three weeks at No. 1 this spring, transformed Glamorous, Fergies blingy 2007 hit about luxury and hard-earned success, into a chivalrous invitation for a woman to come. ENJOY THE GOOD LIFE ON HARLOW COIN: I could put you in first class, he said. Stylistically, Harlow’s music is a world away from Styles’, but the two share a sort of glorification of the female listener, a lyrical attention to her pleasure, and a subtle insistence that they are more caring partners than anyone other men who, in Styles parlance (and on superhumanly empathetic ballads like Boyfriends and Matilda), are trash. In a sense, this is certainly progress. Consider that Timberlakes’ early successes involved the excessive vilification of his ex Britney Spears, or that a performance that mimicked some kind of hyper-heterosexual domination over Janet Jackson had virtually no effect on his career, but nearly ended his career. hers. Harlow’s collaboration and public support for gay pop star Lil Nas X and even his admiration for his female peers are worlds away from his predecessor Eminem, who negotiated his complex position as a white man in a genre at black predominance hitting women and queer people. Misogyny and homophobia aren’t exactly good for business anymore and thank goodness.

It’s hard to imagine these men making the same mistakes as their ancestors, and the overcorrection is kind of welcome, given the alternative. (Bad Bunny, again, took even bolder risks, as vehemently criticize the Puerto Rican government in response to the island-wide blackouts.) But even a privilege exercised responsibly is ultimately a privilege. And the music of Styles and Harlow often betrays this by its relative weightlessness, its sense of existence in a space devoid of any great existential concern. The styleless songs in particular seem hollowed out of any introspection; most of those at Harrys House pass like cumulus clouds. Harlows’ music focus oscillates between girls and ego, with few gestures towards the more risque political statements he’s made on red carpets (exposing homophobia) and on social media (participating in protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor). This inability to see oneself as part of a larger problem is also a symptom of privilege. Even if he wears sequins, a man declaring that men are garbage is just a very subtle way of saying that they’re not all men. And the guy who says it?

On Part of the Band, a moody, wordy single released this year by British band the 1975, frontman Matty Healy imagines himself overhearing a piece of chatter between two young women: I love my men like I love my coffee/Full of soymilk and so smooth it won’t offend anyone. The implication is that Healy is decidedly not one of those men, and it is indeed hard to imagine any listener, especially a non-man, going through the 11 tracks of 1975’s with a soft focus on Being. Funny in a Foreign Language without gnashing your teeth at Something Healy said. (Just an example: I thought we were arguing, but it looks like I enlightened you. Yeah.) But in Healys’ reflections, there is often something missing from the music of Harlow or Styles: a genuine sense of self-examination and an active internal monologue about what it means to be a man in this moment of the 21st century. Healys’ songs are, as critic Ann Powers put it in shrewd language essay tracing the cultural lineage of the dustbag, digging into the curses and blessings of its gendered existence. Beneath its relentless microscope, straight white masculinity is, thankfully, freed from its status as the default human condition and instead becomes a curiosity to be poked and prodded, exposing its internal contradictions and latent anxieties. Am I ironically awake? Healy wonders later in Part of the Band. The target of my joke? Or am I just a skinny, average, post-Coke dude calling out his imaginary ego? Crack if you want. He’s man enough to leave the question hanging in the air.

