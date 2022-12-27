In Hong Kong, designers are testing a new non-human assistant: AiDA, the AI-powered fashion maven

At the Fashion X AI show in Hong Kong, attendees noticed a certain alien quality to the new clothes inspired by the event’s narrow catwalk – and the designs were, in fact, not entirely human.
The show showcased more than 80 outfits from 14 designers, all created using artificial intelligence software AiDA, short for AI-based Interactive Design Assistant. The software was developed by PhD students and academics from the Hong Kong-based AidLab.
Masked in monochrome blue, wearing outfits ranging from puffer jackets to translucent skirts, the models strutted past rows of critics and fashion designers.
Attendee Cynthia Tse said she felt like she was witnessing the future of fashion at the show on December 19.
I think the face covering definitely looks like an alien and is exciting, Tse said.
According to AiDLab CEO Calvin Wong, the software was created to serve as a support tool for designers.
AiDA is an assistant for fashion designers just to help them, you know, work together, Wong said. Designers and AI can work together to create the final collection.
A model presents the first designer-led AI fashion collections with the help of AiDA, during the Fashion X AI: Call For Young Talents 2022 fashion show in Hong Kong, China, December 19, 2022. (Reuters)
The AiDA system is supported by artificial intelligence technologies such as image recognition, detection and generation, Wong said. Designers can upload draft sketches, materials, and color palettes to a virtual mood board, and the software’s algorithm generates blueprints that designers can modify and add their own style.
The system can produce a dozen fashion designs in 10 seconds, saving designers valuable time, Wong said.
Hong Kong-based fashion designer Mountain Yam has been using AiDA for six months and says it has not only saved him time, but also inspired him.
Our relationship is comparable to a romantic relationship in that I gradually got to know her (AiDA), and she gradually got to know my own creations, Yam said. In accordance with my lines, styles and databases, the system will offer me something that I may never have considered, but that it (AiDA) thinks is right for me. Therefore, I believe that we are developing a long-term relationship.
Fashion designer Yulia Tlili said she had hoped AI’s designs would be more at the forefront of the collection, noting that they weren’t as radical as the futuristic collections she had helped to design at the start of his career.
I think AI is full of possibilities and it’s really an incredible opportunity for students and for professors to really collaborate with this really interesting field, said Tlili.
AiDA was officially launched with the Fashion X AI show and is available for designers in Europe and Asia-Pacific.
