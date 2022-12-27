The real fashion queen? What Kate can learn from Camilla





In a 2020 BBC radio interview during lockdown, the then Duchess of Cornwall extolled the virtues of dressing up during lockdown. I was very, very happy with my jeans, Camilla said. It will be very difficult to get out again. I think you’re getting into some kind of lifestyle, aren’t you? Photographs of Camilla at Clarence House for the interview show a relaxed person, with a baggy blazer and a feminine white shirt, who is not afraid of odd creases. The lesson for Kate: dressing casual is a mood and a state of mind. Camilla Tip #2: Let the jewelry do the work. There are times when Kate leans into shine at the risk of falling, like the bedazzled Jenny Packham cape dress worn at the South African State Dinner at Buckingham Palace in November and a green sequin Jenny Packham dress worn in Pakistan in 2021, but its time to reduce the power of the dress. Any celebrity can dress like a disco ball, but Camilla understands she has access to the crown jewels that set the Windsors apart from Beckhams and Beyonce. At the South African State Dinner in November and the Diplomatic Corps Dinner this month, Camilla’s dress was cut to accentuate the sapphire tiara, necklace and earrings that once belonged to the princess Louise from Belgium. Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace on December 6 and Princess Catherines rented a lime green dress worn at the Earthshot Prize in Boston. He received the same treatment on social media. Credit:Getty/[email protected] At the November banquet, Kate’s use of the familiar Cambridge lovers’ tiara had to rival the disco ball shine of her dress. By seeking out dresses that serve as the backdrop for priceless pieces from the family vault, Kate can dazzle without going over the top. The praised green dress worn with Princess Diana’s emerald choker was a nice try, but the countless memes that followed with different images imposed on the green-screen fabric, including William’s, suggest trying again. The lesson for Kate: jewelry first. Dress second. Lime green never. Camilla Tip No. 3: Don’t Play Straight Kate leaned into the stylistic trick of the fitted monochrome dressing room which accentuates her height (175cm) and her neat figure. Even an Emilia Wickstead patterned dress during the recent royal visit to Boston featured a matching belt so the eye wouldn’t be interrupted when viewing the dogtooth ensemble. The resulting effect is as if it had literally been sewn back into the outfit. When Kate breaks things up, like with her burgundy Alexander McQueen pantsuit with a USA pink blouse and a cream Zara blazer with navy pants in June, she seems more relatable and active. Camilla often breaks up monochromatic looks with a V-neckline, bell sleeves or contrasting black accessories. The lesson for Kate: there is room to play. Get the most out of your health, relationships, fitness and nutrition with our Live Well Newsletter. Get it in your inbox every Monday.

