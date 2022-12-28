Fashion
Kim Kardashian reveals that her employees must adhere to a super strict dress code!
Kim Kardashian may be a fashionista, but she likes to keep things very simple at work! Could you work like that?
On Monday new episode of Angie Martinezs IRL podcast, the SKIMS The founder revealed that she enforces a strict dress code for all of her employees – and it’s just as bland as her interior design! When the radio personality pointed out that Kim’s offices were “color coordinated,” the reality TV star revealed that was no accident! His team is only allowed to wear neutral colors to keep the look cohesive! She explained:
Absolutely. I have uniforms. It’s not like, Hey, it’s like your uniform. It’s just color palettes.
But a very minimalist color palette too!
So what exactly is allowed?? As stated in an official manual that its staff receive after being hired, they can wear gray, heather gray, black, navy blue, white, cream, [and] khaki. The tycoon clarified:
We can stick to all neutrals. Not much color blocking.
Apparently, the 42-year-old socialite didn’t implement the dress code until everyone was ready to stick to the basic colors, she continued:
My house is so zen, so I asked what everyone thought about it and everyone said, “It would make our life so easy.” And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, yeah, let’s do this.
Hey, some of the richest people in the world wear the same thing every day, so we fancy having a uniform to keep things simple! But no color in an already neutral room? It looks a little dull to us! A bit as if everyone was… invisible…
Seemingly realizing what it all sounded like, Kimmy Kakes said she might consider some laid back days. Not Fridaysit would be too often:
[We should have] a free dress-up day for their birthdays or something.
A whole day of color?! So generous… You can hear her breaking the strict dress code (below)!
KarJenners fans shouldn’t be too surprised by Kim’s dress code decision since she was roasted earlier this year for having a lifeless house design reminiscent of a “mental ward”! Yeah !
After the aspiring lawyer shared a few snaps of her home – featuring predominantly white and cream furniture and decor – fans took to social media shocked at the dramatic and somewhat depressing style. Despite internet horror, Kim seems to like this kind of design. In February, she said vogue:
Everything in my house is really minimal. I find there’s so much chaos in the world that when I come home I want it to be really quiet and I want everything to be soothing.
That said, his children, North9, Holy7, Chicago4 and Psalm3 years old, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, everyone goes crazy in their room, so that the whole house is not empty of color. She served:
I have the playroom full of clutter. Rooms one is pink, the other purple, one blue, the other dinosaur. It’s like every child can have their own style and taste in their room and have fun, but in the main house, I really like the quiet.
But of course, when it comes to its employees, no “madness” applies. She would just like everyone to look like her past, we guess!
And YOU, readers of Perezcious? Would you be willing to follow this kind of dress code? Its OFF (below)!
[Image via SKIMS/Angie Martinez/YouTube]
