Origin of the men’s clothing brand Or Or (ororcambodia)





Or Or is a men’s clothing brand established on December 25, 2022 (Christmas Day) by Mr. Keo Samnang in Cambodia. Or or, it means good, it’s a word we’ve heard for a long time, especially when the children wear nice clothes, we always say or or ha vey! Because he has such a word, Mr. Keo Samnang is interested in using this word as a mark on men’s clothing. Two words or or and a good word (Bon Bon) Mr. Keo Samnang wants to focus on the best quality first. In 2016, Mr. Keo Samnang, a trader who sells goods from abroad to his own country, traveled to Thailand to buy men’s clothes to sell in his shop. He went to Chatuchak market, Pratunam Market, Platinum market still couldn’t find the type of shirt fabric he likes, because all the shirts are similar, just the wrong brand. One day he went to MBK mall, he saw more stores in MBK mall have 100% cotton fabrics in their mall, he bought his own and he looked the Brand Tag is made in When he returned to Cambodia, he searched for several agencies and garment factory agents, but finally found the factory by negotiating with the agency to produce the A mark. The two letters of or or in the center, which we see like three letters ror, and the middle letter is longer than the other two letters, which looks like the picture of Angkor Wat in the Cambodian flag. Finally, for six years the gold brand or has appeared with a 100% cotton shirt, appearing on December 25, 2022, in two colors, black and white in the classic form of a short-sleeved t-shirt., Keo Samnang has achieves his goal of producing clothes using the brand he loves. Very thin to wear, cool, not durable. It is a masterpiece of the Cambodian people which has its own brand to sell to Cambodians and other countries. Quality is the most important word of gold gold brand.23:07 Media Contact

Company Name: Ororcambodia

E-mail: Send an email

The country: Cambodia

Website: www.ororcambodia.com

