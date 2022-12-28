How This Fashion Publicist Gets Her Skin So Beautiful

As global PR manager for UGG and mother to one-year-old son, Enzo, Maricia Joseph’s morning routine is quite unpredictable. When she’s not waking up at 6:30 a.m. reading emails from her colleagues in Japan and China, she takes care of her little boy who is teething. From managing labor to navigating motherhood, Josephs is many more intentional about doing little things like taking a dose of apple cider vinegar every morning to support her gut health and energy levels and spending time on her skincare routine. The 30-year-old turns to beauty as an escape. Being a mom pushes me to take advantage of the pockets of time I have and not put things off, she says.

And in those pockets of time, Josephs, who has worked in fashion for over a decade now, takes care of herself by practicing self-care in the comfort of her own home. There is this feeling of escape in the relaxation in which she finds joy. Part of this escape? Delighting in her daily skincare routine.

She takes a moment to assess her skin every morning because some days she wakes up a little drier than others. If she’s exhausted, Shell sees her eyes sunken a little and knows she needs to spend more time on that area of ​​her skin. The type of morning his skin has determines whether he should wash his face because doing it every morning has caused irritation in the past. Sometimes I go with lukewarm or extremely cold water because I find it closes my pores, she says. She seeks out Clean Skin Club face wipes, beloved by dermatologists, which are gentle and kill bacteria commonly found in normal washcloths.

When she chooses to cleanse her skin, she opts for Tatchas Creamy Rice Cleanser. She’s been using it for years and her sensitive skin has never failed. Made with Japanese rice powder and hyaluronic acid, the cleanser deeply removes impurities while keeping the complexion luminous.

Photo: Maricia Josephs

The one game-changing product for her? Paulas Choice Vitamin C Serum, a brightening treatment that clears dark spots and improves uneven textures. Josephs has tested her fair share of vitamin C serums that have left her with redness and irritation. And after becoming a mother, improving the brightness to chase away the grayness of those sleep-deprived days is a non-negotiable step in her routine. This vitamin C not only brightens my skin, but it also gives me an overall smoother complexion, she says.

Then, hydrate with Tatchas favorite dewy skin cream, which has a rich, cloud-like texture that instantly plumps and hydrates her skin. Just like its must-have cleanser, this cream is formulated with Japanese rice powder and hyaluronic acid.

She never misses the most important step in her routine: sunscreen. She tried several sunscreens that didn’t work for her, leading her to stop using it altogether. But since it’s such an essential product, she did her research to find the right one and finally landed on Paulas Choice Moisturizing Sunscreen. The sunscreen has SPF 50, providing ample protection without leaving unwanted white marks on her deep complexion.

In winter, when his skin is very dry, Josephs locks in all the moisture with Aquaphor. I know some people say it’s too greasy or thick, but it works well for me and gets rid of my dry patches, she says. It’s the one product she always turns to, even in times when she runs out of her other products and it’s time to restock.

At night, she swears by Kiehls Midnight Recovery Oil, a restorative herbal blend. Josephs enjoys how nurturing it feels while she sleeps. It’s like my skin was completely renewed overnight, she says, adding that she always wakes up with a glow.

Before having his son, personal care was very different for Josephs. When you live your life for yourself and aren’t responsible for another human, you’re just enjoying life as a fun-loving single aunt. It’s Enzos’ world now, and I love living in it, she laughs. Before motherhood, taking care of her was like getting her long acrylic nails at the nail salon or going shopping. Now, having a moment for herself to sit in silence is like taking care of yourself. Self-care means being able to watch a show uninterrupted, take a shower for more than ten minutes, not be too tired to go through my full skin care routine, sit in a bath to relax, or lie down, she said.

Recently, she found joy in the gym. I’ve always loved working out, stretching and lifting weights, but I really understand gym girls now, she says. Once she discovered that she felt more energized after releasing endorphins, she found even more satisfaction in exercising. She goes there at night, and it’s something she looks forward to having in her weekly schedule.

Joseph’s mother, Donecia Henderson, really takes care of herself, and observing this has inspired her to live a more stress-free life. She’s always looked up to her mother, but over the past two years, Joseph has really reassessed how he approaches life. From how she eats and trains to lower her stress levels, I started to take all of that into account, she says. Lifestyle habits and stress levels impact everything, including the skin. His mother became a vegetarian a few years ago, and while Josephs has yet to follow in those footsteps, she has definitely changed his relationship with food. I loved to indulge myself, she says. I’m not saying I don’t now treat myself to fries or a burger sometimes, but I’ve learned that eating healthy is actually healing myself.

From drinking fresh ginger tea to practicing prayer and meditation, many of her daily practices stem from growing up in a Jamaican household. Anything that now qualifies as wellness, like drinking fresh juice, has been instilled in Joseph since childhood. We grew up drinking fresh ginger and lime and eating clean foods, and I want my son to know that all of these things will benefit his health, she says. Growing up it was like, Ugh, I don’t want to do this. I want McDonald’s. But now I realize how amazing it is to grow up and have these healthy habits that I can now pass on to my son.

For Josephs, who comes from a line of women who embrace aging, growing old is a beautiful thing. I may have a few smile lines, but I’m excited to see how I’m going to age, I’m celebrating, she said.