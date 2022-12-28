Gem City Style: Louis Geramita by Primo Tailoring

jessica hunter Owner, tailor and clothing designer, Louis Geramita of Primo Tailoring aims to become a household name. Her boutique on State Street offers a one-of-a-kind fashion experience.

I recently met Louis Geramita, owner of Primo Couture in The Shops at Fifth and State. The recipient of our most recent class of Erie’s 40 Under 40, he is undoubtedly one of Gem City Style’s preeminent ambassadors.

Jessica Hunter (JH): For those who don’t know, tell us about Primo Tailoring.

Louis Geramita (LG): At first glance, Primo is a proper menswear store covering just about everything a man could need, from tailored pieces to simple alterations. It was high time that Erie had a place that sold high end clothing and Primo is here to fill that need. On a deeper level, Primo understands that details matter, that breaking the rules is necessary, and that things done well last longer and only need to be done once. These are beliefs that should be applied as a way of life in all areas.

JH: Can you share the experience behind your mission and why you started your sewing business?

LG: We started for two main reasons: First, there was a need and we wanted to fill it. Even now, to get the services and products we offer, it takes at least two hours on the road and that is simply not acceptable. Second, helping to make Erie a recognized place for its fashion community seemed like a worthy mission. Erie is an interesting place in general, but when it comes to fashion, it’s like another animal. The strategy in carrying out our mission has been based on education and community. Without these two things, you can’t be successful while maintaining your style integrity in this city.

JH: Your shop has such a vibe! Explain your style and how it sets you apart from other companies. Do you offer special or unique services?

LG: Good attire isn’t so much about the physical items you wear and choose, it’s about what your look conveys to others about yourself, your day, and your view of the world. It really is a second language. So, for us, the “ambience” is essential, and this also translates into the image of our store. We live in a time where we have access to everything at our fingertips, so as a business the main difference between you and everyone else is your vibe/brand. So making that vibe something people connect with personally is a must. Our services are extensive and unique to Erie, offering high-end men’s and women’s alterations, bespoke apparel, retail items ranging from socks and shoes to winter jackets, and shoe shine services. We have truly become a one-stop-shop!

JH: On Small Business Saturday, your State Street store celebrated its first anniversary. What were the challenges and pitfalls you faced? What have been your greatest accomplishments and successes?

LG: Since starting the business in 2020, we’ve faced constant challenges, but the nice thing about getting started when we did is that we had to take an alternative approach, not just copy and paste. I think it really helped develop our business strategy. We are very proud to have opened a retail space just one year after starting the business from scratch, and to still be here and going strong! We have an amazing team at the store. Honestly, without the incredible skills that Olivia, Julmarie, Barbie and Dill bring to the table, we couldn’t have such growth. To see our business increase by more than 300% is simply breathtaking; we are so proud to have been able to be part of the styling of so many people in the community.

JH: What do you see for the future of your business and fashion in Erie?

LG: Our ultimate goal for the brand is to take it nationally and become known as a household fashion brand. We are advancing this vision on several fronts, including creating an online presence focused on brand awareness. We are also hiring sales staff that span across different states, as well as developing a US-based textile manufacturing facility for our products. With these steps, we are confident that we will see this goal as a reality in a relatively short period of time. When it comes to the Erie fashion scene, we’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve got some really cool people pushing it forward.

Primo Tailoring is located at 421 State St. and open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. // For more information: primotailoring.com

Jessica Hunter can be found at jessicahunterphotos.com