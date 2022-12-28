Fashion
Meghan Markle’s account of royal fashion clash disputed in viral video
Meghan Markle’s claim that she couldn’t wear the same color worn by older members of the royal family has been challenged in a viral TikTok video.
In the recent Netflix Harry and Meghan docuseries, the Duchess of Sussex said she had to wear soft colors like beige, knowing that other members of the royal family would dress brighter. However, monarchy fans have found old photos where members of the royal family are dressed in the same color at events.
For example, a TikTok video viewed over 4.3 million times and liked over 190,000 times shows Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II side by side and wearing the same light shade of blue.
What Meghan said about royal fashion
The Duchess spoke in the docuseries about her efforts to fit in with the royal family by making wardrobe choices that kept her from standing out.
“Most of the time I was in the UK, I rarely wore color – there was a thought to that,” she said. “To my knowledge, you can never wear the same color as Her Majesty if there is a group event, but neither should you wear the same color as any of the other senior members of the family. .
“So I was like, ‘Well, what color are they probably never going to wear?’ Camel, beige, white, so I wore a lot of neutrals, but it was also to blend in.
“I’m not trying to stand out here. There was no version of me joining this family and I wasn’t doing everything I could to fit in,” the Duchess said.
The counter-argument
The TikTok video shows Kate, then the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Queen in blue at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019. Additionally, Kate and Camilla, the Queen Consort, wear cream outfits during the Trooping the ceremony. Colour, which marks the British sovereign’s birthday, on June 11, 2016. Both were in blue at the same event on June 9, 2018.
The video appears to contradict Meghan’s statement that the junior royals cannot wear the same color as the senior royals, since Kate is junior to both the Queen and Camilla.
Other snaps from the clip showed the Queen wearing camel, beige and white, the colors Meghan said she believed senior royals would not wear. The clip then ends with Meghan dressed in green during the Commonwealth Day Service, attended by other older royals, in March 2020 on her last day of royal duties.
How Meghan and Harry tell their stories
Even if other members of the royal family did not adhere to the rule described by Meghan, it does not necessarily mean that her account was not based on her experience. As one TikTok commenter observed, “Maybe that’s what she was told…None of you were there, but you’re all so convinced she’s lying.”
However, Meghan does not say what she was actually told, who told her the rule or when she heard it. She also does not address the fact that other members of the royal family have flouted the advice given to her.
This seems to be a recurring occurrence. When Harry and Meghan tell stories about their lives as royals, they often make direct claims but without any explanatory details.
For example, in the Netflix series, Harry accuses the other royals of being jealous of Meghan but does not say how he knows it. The couple cite a moment in November 2018 when Meghan beat other members of the Royal Family, including the Queen, to the front page of The Daily Telegraph after an event. But the Sussexes say nothing about the reaction of a member of the royal family.
No conversations are featured to back up the claim, leaving viewers to decide whether or not they believe the couple’s story with little evidence or explanation to back it up.
The Oprah Winfrey interview
A similar event occurred during the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, after which Meghan’s account of feeling trapped in the palace was called into question.
The Duchess said: “You couldn’t just go. You couldn’t. I mean, you have to understand too, when I joined this family it was the last time, until we came here, that I saw my passport, my driver’s license, my keys.”
The day after the interview aired, Kate was pictured heading to Kensington Palace. The footage was posted on news sites in Britain, America and Australia.
Meghan also said an unnamed royal told her to hide because she was too visible, even though she had “left the house twice in four months”.
Andrew Morton, Diana’s biographer, is among those who pointed out that the princess had gone on holiday abroad. He also said his friends had seen her in Kensington.
Meghan’s account may have been accurate, but she didn’t say why she no longer had her driver’s license and passport. She also did not explain how she was able to get to her baby shower in New York, why other royals were able to drive alone or what she was told about the right to drive.
As a result, people have to believe or disbelieve his stories based on their feelings about him and the monarchy, as no evidence, evidence or detailed explanation is given.
In Britain, a recent poll suggested that two-thirds of the British public dislike the Duchess. Without a more detailed account of her experiences, anchored in specific examples, many may doubt her stories whether she is telling the truth or not.
