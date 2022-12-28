Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall looks stunning in a nude body print dress to mark her 30th birthday





LITTLE Mix’s Jade Thirlwall left little to the imagination in a risque nude body print dress to mark her 30th birthday yesterday. Fresh from a cozy Christmas with boyfriend Jordan Stephens, Jade has shared some stunning photos from a new shoot. 5 Jade Thirlwall wore this cheeky dress for her 30th birthday 5 The singer wowed fans in the nude dress 5 Jade made the most of the milestone The plunging dress aligned perfectly with Jade’s own body to create an optical illusion in a green-lit plane. But under bright lights, the dress wasn’t so subtle with its shape made out of purple stripes. Jade captioned it “birthday costume” as she celebrated coming of age. Her teammate Leigh-Anne Pinnock wrote: “Happy Birthday QUEEN.” Jordan called her an “absolute angel” while Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts wrote, “Happy Birthday Stunning.” Before sharing the modeling snaps, Jade gave fans a glimpse of her Christmas by the sea with boyfriend Jordan. A photo revealed Rizzle Kicks star Jordan cooking in the chamois – with his modesty protected by a well-placed Christmas tree. Captioning her upload, Jade wrote, “It’s starting to look a lot like Jademas.” The selection of images included some images from Jade’s recent 30th birthday party, which saw her dress up as rapper Lil’ Kim. It comes after it was revealed that Jade racked up nearly seven figures last year despite going on hiatus from Little Mix. New financial statements reveal that the singer made a huge profit of 867,0703 at Jade Amelia, her private company. His new earnings brought the company’s net worth to 1,413,333 for the year ending March 31, 2022. Jade and bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently drove fans wild when they reunited seven months after going on hiatus. The girl group broke up in May after wrapping up their Confetti Tour. They shared a snap on their official Instagram account showing them together – but unfortunately it was just for social purposes. Captioning the sweet photo of them hugging, they wrote: ‘Reunited for a Christmas catch-up and it feels so good.’ 5 Jade’s boyfriend Jordan cooked in the buff over Christmas Credit: Instagram 5 The Little Mix singer shared a sneak peek of their “Jademas” Credit: Instagram

