Boxing Day craze sees drinkers in disguise hit the town





It was party time on Boxing Day (Picture: Alamy Live News) What do a Christmas fairy, a lobster and a traffic cone have in common? They were all in Wigan under the whip Boxing Day, what is it. Drinkers were out in force for the town’s annual fancy dress party last night. The tradition has been going on for decades, and no one is quite sure how it started, but everyone seems to love it. A group of Ms Clauses, an alien and a pirate were pictured celebrating on Monday. Some revelers seemed to be having the time of their lives as they hit King Street and Wallgate. Meanwhile, it all got a little too much for others who were seen slumped on the sidewalks. A group of young women looked like they were having a good time in Wigan (Picture: Alamy Live News.)

An unusual combo but we love it (Picture: Alamy Live News)

There were lots of laughs on Monday (Picture: Alamy Live News)

People were resting against buildings and on pavements when it all got too much (Picture: Alamy Live News)

A group of guys were inspired by traffic cones (Picture: Alamy Live News)

Dressing up is an annual tradition in Wigan (Picture: Alamy Live News)

A little nap before home (Credit: Alamy Live News.) But Wigan was not the only British location inundated with revelers last night. The youngsters hit the town in Liverpool and Leeds for a few post-Christmas drinks with their friends. It comes like the big festive break continues for many across the UK. Today is a holiday, which probably means everyone has more time to sit around in their pajamas and eat leftovers. We guessed that there might also be a few hangovers this morning. What’s Christmas without a hangover or two? (Picture: Alamy Live News)

Young people hit King Street and Wallgate (Picture: Alamy Live News)

Partygoers stumble home after a big night out (Picture: Alamy Live News)

Leeds revelers gave drinkers a hard time in Wigan (Picture: NB Press Ltd)

Two people chat outside a nightclub in Leeds (Picture: NB Press Ltd)

Partygoers make the most of Boxing Day in Liverpool city center (Picture: Ioannis Alexopoulos/LNP)

