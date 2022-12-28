The 10+ Best Nordstrom Half-Year Sale Fashion Deals of 2022





After saying goodbye to the end-of-year celebrations, we entered the blurred area-like the time between Christmas and New Years. A series of days when sweatpants are worn with pride, business inboxes are happily ignored, and leftovers are consumed as if nothing else in your fridge exists . It is also the period when the glorious after-party sales return, the star being none other than . Starting today and running through January 2, over 31,000 discounted items await the prestigious honor of being added to your online shopping cart. Everything from the best knitwear from Copenhagen darling Ganni to wardrobe basics courtesy of Madewell are up for grabs up to 80% off. And if you’re looking to put your gift cards to good use, the department store giant is also keen with up to 60% off Zimmerman heels, Acne Studios jackets and more. NORDSTROM’S BEST HALF-YEARLY FASHION OFFERS Ganni Graphic cardigan in recycled wool blend Now 55% off Madewell The Perfect High Waisted Straight Leg Faux Leather Pants Now 30% off Saint Laurent Betty 54mm Rectangular Sunglasses Now 55% off FRAME Le high-rise flared jeans Now 40% off Tory Burch Mercer Small Crescent Grommet Bag Now 47% off La Ligne Braided Stripe Cardigan Now 55% off Zimmermann Crescent Chain Ankle Strap Sandal Now 55% off AllSaints Sparkle Long Sleeve Bodycon Mini Dress Now 52% off Simon Miller retro mini bag Now 48% off Acne Studios Lakia suede and genuine shearling wrap jacket Now 55% off Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Genuine Calf Hair Western Boot Now 44% off SAINT SINTRA Mid-length skirt in sailor wool Now 55% off The fun of shopping after the holidays doesn’t stop there. First-time buyers of Nordstrom’s semi-annual sale can also mark select sale items for an additional 25% off until December 29, with no promotional code required. After all, what better than to treat yourself to a gift at more than half the selling price? More from Harper’s BAZAAR Above, I’ve rounded up Nordstrom’s 12 best semi-annual fashion deals to buy ASAP. When a sale is this good, things tend to sell out quickly. So watch this space: I’ll keep updating this buying guide until Nordstrom’s semi-annual sale ends on January 2. Fashion & Luxury Sales Manager Bianca Rodriguez is Fashion and Luxury Business Manager at Hearst Magazines, covering fashion, beauty and more for Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire, Harpers BAZAAR, and City & Country. She likes to lounge with a good book and thinks a closet without platform sneakers is a travesty.

