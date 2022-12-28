Fashion
Men’s Style Inspo 2023: Copy These Looks With 6 New Brands At Rustans
December 28, 2022 | 10:43 am
MANILA, Philippines — The New Year is upon us, and as always, it ushers in a revitalized outlook on life, ready to take on new challenges, bigger goals, and even more adventures.
In your quest for something big in 2023, prove that you are not only a man of substance but also of style!
And just in time as Rustan’s, one of the top fashion sources for Filipinos, is launching new brands you can hunt for this season. Here are looks you can copy to enhance your style:
1. Casual Cool
Men who love the outdoors are sensitive to the beauty of nature, as well as the threats it faces. Their choices are mostly pro-planet and eco-responsible, even when it comes to clothing. Cool, right?
If you’re one of them, you’d be thrilled to hear that two new Rustan’s brands are creating clothing through sustainable practices.
We start with Faherty, a brand that is fueled by purpose and optimism. Already, 77% of its materials are sustainable fibers like organic cotton, ethically sourced cashmere and recycled polyester, linen and hemp. It also uses non-toxic dyes and water-saving processes. Without forgetting the patterns with bold prints and bright colors. Indeed, the clothes will bring you joy to wear.
Satorian, on the other hand, creates shoes that last. Designed and manufactured with comfort in mind, the fit and finish of Satorisan shoes improves over time. They’re also versatile, so you can wear them from busy streets to rough terrain.
2. Always on the move
Some men, on the other hand, lead very hectic lives. Early in the morning, they play golf; In the afternoon, they meet business partners or customers; and in the evening they drink whiskey in a bar.
That could be you, and Tailor Vintage and American Trench, both now at Rustan, could be your top picks.
Founded in 1993, Vintage Tailor believes form follows function in providing no-frills clothing for men of all ages. It also prides itself on its well-researched color and interesting textures that work together.
American Trench gives character to your style with graphic but comfortable socks from exceptional manufacturing.
3. Old Soul
For men who choose a laid-back pace, their fashion sense tends to be more classic or vintage. This reflects their personality which emanates knowledge beyond their years.
Rustan’s knows which brands will suit you, old soul. One is Hiroshi Kato which offers classic clothing such as jeans infused with modern comfort. He takes pride in his material, his stitching and even the machinery used, then mixes it up with innovative fabric blends and new cuts.
As a lover of beautiful things, you will also appreciate the Florentine brand Il Bison. Founded in 1970 and manufacturing only in Tuscany, it offers leather goods carefully selected and transformed by Italian artisans. You would surely want to get your hands on these beautiful pieces.
Rustan’s understands that every style man has different needs. Thus, it continues to introduce brands that will suit their tastes and preferences.
Shop your style at Rustan and upgrade your look in 2023.
Visit your favorite Rustan’s store, shop online 24/7 at Rustans.comor contact your favorite Personal Shopper on 09171111952!
|
