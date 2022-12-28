The first clothes designed by AI at a fashion show in Hong Kong





File photo of models at Fashion X AI: Call For Young Talents 2022 in Hong Kong | Photo credit: REUTERS

The Fashion X AI show in Hong Kong this year featured models wearing clothes designed using an AI-powered tool. (For insight into emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and politics, subscribe to our Tech Todays Cache newsletter.) Comprising more than 80 outfits from 14 designers, the pieces on display were created using software called AiDA, or AI-based Interactive Design Assistant, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The platform was developed by Hong Kong-based AiDLab. Designers can upload their mood boards, patterns, color palettes and sketches to AiDA, then with just a few clicks, their original collections will be generated within ten seconds, says a press release from AiDLab. December 19. One of the photos from the fashion show showed a model whose face was obscured by a wrapped black cloth. They wore a red ruffled off-the-shoulder dress with large dark blue patterns and rubber boots. Artists and designers are increasingly using AI tools across all creative industries. The launch of a research version of the AI-based chat tool ChatGPT, and a wave of AI art and editing apps such as Lensa are also shedding light on the roles where programs and AI-powered tools could help human creators — or even replace them in the future. Despite the popularity of AI technology, creators and artists are concerned that the learning models used to create such tools will be trained with datasets that use copyrighted works without compensating the owners. original creators. The Fashion X AI show took place on December 19.

