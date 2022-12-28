It’s been a big year. The pandemic has slowed, the World Cup has taken hold of Qatar and we have taken some nice pictures of the sky. There were also important beverage trends. Things like brandy, RTD cocktails, agave spirits and low-alcohol options shone brightly.

So what will 2023 pour into our cups? We looked into the crystal ball to come up with well-informed guesses. We also reached out to a few industry pros to see what they predict will be the top beverage trends in 2023.

Cocktails

Let’s be honest: there are things that don’t necessarily need to come back next year. We stocked up on charcoal activated cocktails, espresso martinis and poorly made natural wine. Others are more than welcome to return next year, such as to-go cocktails, creatively finished liquors and spirits, and American sparkling wine.

Experimental drinks

Jason Asher is an experienced LA bartender who recently gave us some great tips on mixing with nocino. We asked him what to expect in 2023, drink-wise. First, he says, these are awesome experiential cocktails. Food and wine may have made the concept famous, but mixologists are taking notice.

“People like to drink with their eyes first,” says Asher. “Food has always had the platform to show off high plating techniques, and now it’s finally moved on to the world of cocktails. Drinkers expect cutting-edge presentations and interactive elements that immerse them in the moment with every sip.

Soft drink

It also foresees a continued increase in non-alcoholic (NA) offerings. Producers put real time and effort into their non-alcoholic options, and it pays off. Bartenders embrace the offerings with open arms, whipping up wicked mocktails along the way. Then there’s the nostalgia element, something that seems to permeate every facet of our culture, from food and drink to fashion and music. Asher has incorporated some of that nostalgic flavor into its menus, like a vintage Blue Hawaii cocktail and more playful nostalgic items like ice cream and spiked sorbets.

Going forward, Asher also believes the industry will increasingly focus on sustainability, on-site batch processing, and more and more applied science in the field. Oh, and watch out for rum, we see it riding a wave that bubbled up in 2022 and really takes off next year.

Wine

Cabernet Franc

For Bill Cox, Charlotte’s Wine Director To counter, it is a Bordeaux grape variety. “Cabernet Franc continues to get hotter and hotter, both at home and abroad,” he says. “Because Cabernet Sauvignon is overplanted, winemakers have replaced it with Cab Franc so there is more inventory. Consumers realize it’s a delicious wine with a good price. Cox also thinks that Sicily’s Etna wines will continue to grow in popularity.We tend to agree and love these characterful volcanic offerings.

counoise

Victor King is the executive chef of Party Bar in Alabama. He has a dark horse wine option for 2023. “I am planning a climb to Counoise! Traditionally used in the southern Rhône, this wine adapts very well to drier soil types and is quick to become an efficient yielding varietal,” says King. “While it is often considered a boring blending varietal to add volume and reduce the tenacity of a wine, on its own it is light, juicy and a little peppery. It adapts perfectly to the growing taste for cheap chilled reds.

Expect the spotlight to shine on biodynamic growers and dry farming to become a seriously viable approach to viticulture, especially in historic drought conditions in major wine growing areas. We are also building on the continued success of clean, crisp white wines with plenty of acidity, such as albario (its country of origin reported some remarkable export figures) and Sauvignon Blanc. Some sommeliers even predict great years for wines like fanciacorta, wines from Portugal, Uruguay and Argentina, and even wine cocktails. Rose, maybe not so much, but it lasted a long time.

Beer

Not a category known to stand still, craft beer continues to evolve. Recently, we’ve seen some cool new options like Cold IPA and will continue to see experimentation with new hops (and hop formats like cryo hops).

Chris Herron is the CEO of Creature comforts the brew in Athens, Georgia. He thinks the movement towards lighter beer shows no signs of stopping. “There’s a lot of positive movement towards low ABV styles, especially lagers,” he says. “Creature Comforts owns the number one craft lager and number one craft pilsner in Georgia with Classic City Lager and Bibo, respectively. These are beers we’ve been making for a long time, even when it wasn’t cool to do so. These are such beautiful beers, and it’s great to see consumers coming back to respect these styles and buy them.

We’ll probably see some styles slow down, like the fuzzy IPA. Craft lovers seem to really like clean, crisp beer, and cloudy options don’t fit the bill. With the element of discovery still in play when it comes to drinks, look for lesser-known styles to resurface. Think rauchbier, a German-style smoked beer, helles lagers or wheat beers.

