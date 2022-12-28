Fashion designer uniform for men at work

From classic 1970s striped McDonalds blouses to the contrasting purple-black modern FedEx polo shirts, some uniforms are designed to stand out, and for many of these iconic looks we have Southampton fashion designer Stan Herman to thank.

From his early years helping out in his father’s silk shops, Herman knew he wanted to pursue his career in fashion design, and his father supported him. My father was very encouraging. It was quite unusual for a Jewish father to have a son who wanted to be a fashion designer, says Herman, who continued to work in fashion well into his 90s.

His first corporate client in need of a rebrand was Avis Car Rental, and he has since created looks for Amtrak, JetBlue, Loews Hotels & Resorts, Trans World Airlines, US Airways, United Airlines, Central Park Conservancy and more. recently Sandals Resorts. . He’s also renowned for his designs in women’s ready-to-wear and loungewear, and he’s currently celebrating 30 years on QVC.

Living in New York in the 1950s, Herman and his partner Gene Horowitz, a writer and teacher, discovered Southampton in 1953 and were amazed. I came here and looked at a lake called Big Fresh Pond and I said, this is where I’m going to live the rest of my life, and this is where I’ve lived the rest of my life , said Herman. I am on the same land that I rented in 1953 with my 40 year old lover.

For decades, Herman and Horowitz have been a force for good in the Hamptons. With the advent of the AIDS crisis, they helped found the East End Gay Organization (EEGO), with Herman becoming one of the first presidents. Through the organization, they built bridges between the gay and lesbian community and raised considerable funds for the fight against AIDS at events such as Take Off at East Hampton Airport, chaired by Herman.

The catalyst for everything was the AIDS epidemic. It brought people together like never before, men and women and women were the first to respond here, says Herman.

In 1991, Horowitz died suddenly of a stroke.

Gene and I were posters for the gay movement. We were very open, Herman says of his phenomenal romance with Horowitz. Our relationship was always open and accepting of our homosexuality in a world that didn’t accept it as much.

That year, Herman was named president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). I was off screen, I was doing ready-to-wear for the general public. It started, again, during World Aids when the CFDA made a huge 7th on sale. In a three-day sale, we raised $5 million and raised the profile of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, he explains. They asked me to be the president, and I had the time and the desire. I thought it would be two, three or four years, and finally it lasted 16 years. It was a fun little position. My board of directors at the time was Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, Mary McFadden, Geoffrey Beene, Oscar de la Renta, Bill Blass, you talk about the crème de la crème. I was a good president, because I wasn’t in that industry and wasn’t competitive with them, so they became my friends and helped me build a really strong organization, which was really more of a group peripheral fee, into a fundraising monster.

Along with his right-hand man, CFDA Executive Director Fern Mallis, he is well known for consolidating the citywide events known as New York Fashion Week into an organized group of tented events at Bryant Park. This revision of events was called the 7th on Sixth and sold to IMG in 2001.

In 2006, Herman passes the baton. When I was about to leave, we chose Diane von Frstenberg, and she took it to another international level, he says. But I am still a member of the board of directors and I am very involved in it.

Additionally, Herman is involved with the Bryant Park Corporation, the Garment District Alliance, and he even served on the Midtown Manhattan Community Board for 25 years, serving as the new construction leader.

What else can you share about your life in the Hamptons?

My roots in the Hamptons are very deep, very rich. I’m still in New York, still working. I go back and forth, but that’s really what my house seems like at this point.

EEGO was a gathering of men and women, which was very unusual at the time, as most groups were either male or female. It was an amazing group of people. One of the people who was very involved in EEGO was Edie Windsor. Edie was one of my closest friends. we started together and she was part of the EEGO world.

EEGO broke up because the Hamptons are a weird gay neighborhood. When I came here there were a few gay bars. There used to be one in the Bridgehampton Hills right next to what used to be a racecourse. It was the gay bar here. We only had one, then suddenly it spawned The Attic and a number of other gay bars.

It was not a comfortable place for Southampton gays. They were way too behind the hurdles and decided I was kind of generalizing here, they’d rather have their own party. Like many places, we don’t have a gay bar at this time. The gays are behind the hedges; they built them higher and higher and more exclusive and moved away from the breakthrough moment we had.

The beaches were open to us. Those of us who weren’t Fire Islanders loved it. And EEGO was a wonderful thing in our lives. I met people I would never have known. To be here for so long and to have been so involved in the city and in the city, what it was like when I arrived here and what it is like now, it’s really fascinating.

What do you think is unique about your approach to uniform design?

I think that’s my way of designing clothes in general. In my life right now, I make loungewear for women at home and uniforms for working people. I make real clothes. I’ve always made real clothes, and uniforms are the most realistic of all. When I first started doing it, people were carrying billboards for the company. When I was first hired by TWA, I told them, I want the uniform to look like clothes these people would have bought themselves. And it seemed to have worked. The same as when I was a very fashionable designer doing ready-to-wear, it was just clothes for people who wanted to look neat and comfortable. I learned to bite the edges of fashion, not to compete, but to do my own thing.

I’m not looking for these accounts, they seem to come to me. If I wanted to, I would probably have a much bigger business. I have a great associate who does most of the work now, and I sit here and say, yes. No I like it. I do not know. It’s very comforting to see people wearing your clothes when you wear uniforms. When I walk in Central Park and see my clothes on everyone, I feel very comfortable. I like the feeling. For 20 years I was a designer for McDonalds, and I did all of their flagship uniforms that are in the Smithsonian. It’s a nice badge of honor.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of your fashion career?

I think probably the most rewarding thing is my longevity. And as a senior now, who is really in the final stages of life, I’m so glad. I love the life I’ve lived. I had a great love story. I loved working. I have come to a part of the world here that is just amazing, and I think the waters of the canals and the ocean have kept me fresh and young. I wish my lover had lived longer, but other than that, I wouldn’t change a thing. I am a happy camper.

Upcoming Memoirs of Stan Herman Uncross your legs should be released in the summer of 2023.