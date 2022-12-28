The most fashionable men of 2022 – Rediff.com





The time is drawing near to give a standing ovation to the 10 fashion-forward men of 2022. They validated all these pretty slogans. Ya, ya, we know, fashion makes the man, style is eternal, charm disarms, clothes bring a sense of self. More than that, it’s the fun they had with their wardrobes that reflects a confidence that all of you men can carry forward in 2023. Mr. Aaryan This B-Town stud balances too much with too little.

Kartik Aaryan can always leaf through her closet for the right KA look, like these boots with the rugby shirt and jeans for a vacation in Amsterdam.

Photo: Courtesy of Kartik Aaryan/Instagram Mr Arjun Indomitable curls. Ordinary t-shirt. Washed out tracks.

Even the most basic Allu Arjun the outfit is an optical feast.

And when Bunny really starts, you have to run, because the heat/the heat is too much to bear.

Doesn’t he totally deserve GQ Indiatitle of Leading Man of 2022?

Photo: Courtesy of Allu Arjun/Instagram Mr Chadha model Rahi Chadda is showcased so well, you wonder if it’s falling out of bed looking perfect.

Whether on the street-kapda or ethnic sets, he is naughty.

Photo: Courtesy of Rahi Chadda/Instagram Mr Kapoor Whether it’s for a foray into Indian clothing or to choose an impeccable tie, Shahid Kapoor does a dab job at getting dressed.

Fabulous dad to Misha and Zain, Sasha loves to take risks on the red carpet; maybe he has clothing insurance.

And in bike gear, he’s hardcore.

Photo: Courtesy of Shahid Kapoor/Instagram Mr Kaushal Just today, man: Vicky Kaushal invariably has a comfortable, collected, and responsible aura about what he wears.

Wasn’t it cute when it got traditional and amorous to match the Missuss on their debut Karva Chauth.

Photo: Courtesy of Katrina Kaif/Instagram Mr Khan Baap se barhkar: Even his flamboyant and charming father was not a patch on Babylon in the platoon-shirt department.

He’s easily our MovieTown’s fashion star who doesn’t want to fit in.

Photography: Pradeep Bandekar Mr. Khurrana It was this dapper sequined costume and its matching “naughty” transparent t-shirt that made Ayushmann Khurrana the ‘King of Bling’ on this year’s list of perfectly dressed gentlemen.

Sexy navel, Ayush. Photography: Pradeep Bandekar Mr Kohli Virat Kohli was the most searched Indian and the third most searched Asian on Google in 2022.

Were people looking to see how he beats or how he dresses? He, of course, does both extraordinarily well.

He is a detail-oriented dresser. His suits are always wickedly sharp. The athletic stuff he basks in off duty is funky.

Photo: Courtesy of Anushka Sharma/Instagram Mr. Pandya The shimmering stud earring is like the tip of the Hardik Swag iceberg. There’s a lot more where that came from.

PS: Hardik Pandya and his wife Nataša Stankovi have turned wearing all-black outfits into an art form.

Photo: Courtesy of Hardik Pandya/Instagram Mr. Singh Is there an outfit that Ranveer Singh can’t get away with her groovy many?

Did he “push the boundaries of fashion”?

No. He does not have it.

His eclectic taste is like a sixer going over the fence.

We sit on the edge of our seats waiting to see what happens next in his (embroidered) sleeve.

Photo: Courtesy of Ranveer Singh/Instagram

