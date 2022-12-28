Iconic Brisbane fashion designer Daniel Lightfoot dies suddenly on Christmas Day aged 58

Brisbane fashion designer Daniel Lightfoot tragically died on Christmas Day aged 58.

The news was announced by his daughter, Paris Lightfoot, who paid a heartbreaking tribute to her father on Tuesday.

“Late last night heaven won the most fashionable and hilarious angel,” she wrote alongside an old photo of the two together.

“I will always love you Daddy and I will always be your Princess P.”

Meanwhile, Daniel’s ex-wife and model Suzie Lightfoot shared a longer statement on her own social media account.

“With great sadness I share the terrible news that Daniel Lightfoot passed away on Christmas Day,” she wrote.

“He is so loved by his beautiful daughter Paris (the light of his life) and his close family, Allison, Kenny, Elizabeth, Ben and Amy.”

“Daniel has touched so many lives with his incredible talent, craftsmanship and vision for beauty,” Suzie added. “He turned a simple piece of fabric into something truly magical and made the women he dressed shine like diamonds.

“I know how much he will be missed by all of his friends, colleagues and clients from his glorious years in fashion.

“He will always be remembered with love for his sense of humor and quick wit, his appreciation of French champagne, diamonds and bling, yellow roses, love of a good party, expensive cars and dance like everyone was watching (because they were!)

“Rest in peace, beautiful Daniel. You are safe now and can be the man you want to be again in heaven by dressing all these beautiful angels in your designs.

Daniel rose to fame when he was just 20 years old after creating his own brand and winning the first of his 18 awards from the Retailers Association of Queensland (RAQ).

He was inducted into the Retail Association of Queenslands Hall of Fame in 1992. Pictured here with his daughter Paris in 2016

“The family would appreciate some privacy during this time of mourning. Arrangements will be made and details of the celebration of Daniel’s life will be announced in due course.

Five years later, Daniel gained international recognition when he was voted the world’s best daywear designer in the annual Miss World pageant.

Australian entrant Laura Csortan wore the winning design.

Other notable names dressed by Daniel include Liza Minnelli and former Governor General Quentin Bryce.

Daniel and his ex-wife Suzie, a diving champion, married in 1990 before separating in 1998.

The couple remained close until his death and were often seen together at events in Brisbane.