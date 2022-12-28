



Among other reasons, Shruti Haasan is loved by her admirers for being unabashedly herself. Whether it’s rocking bold outfits with black lips or speaking her mind, the gorgeous diva doesn’t hold back. However, she often faces negativity for the same. Shruti, in her recent interview, recalled how she was advised not to dress as she wanted in the early days of her career. “PEOPLE HAVE NO GOOD THINGS TO SAY” In an interview with pink villaHaasan said, “You leave with the good intention of doing your best. Some work, some don’t like you, and it doesn’t matter as long as you can watch and say I’m improving at every movie, that I learn from every movie. For me, when I joined the industry, people didn’t have nice things to say but today they do, and I’m grateful for that. “ She added that she had been candid and open about who she was, but that didn’t sit well with many initially. “When I joined the industry, people were like you couldn’t dress that way or talk because people wouldn’t understand it.” The actress said she can now be herself and share it with her fans, thanks to social media. “I’m not saying everyone has to do it (share it), but that’s how I like to do it,” she added. BEFORE WORK Shruti is getting ready for the release of Waltair Verayya . Chiranjeevi’s star hits screens around the world on January 13, 2023. Recently, Shruti announced her next international film The eye . The psychological thriller is directed by Daphne Schmon and was written by Emily Carlton. It also stars Mark Rowle, Linda Marlowe and Anna Savva.

