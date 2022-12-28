Native model succeeds in sober lifestyle

An Indigenous model who rose from a small First Nation in Saskatchewan to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.

River Thomas grew up in the Saulteaux First Nation, about two hours northwest of Saskatoon. From an early age, he saw the effects of unhealthy coping mechanisms in his community. He wanted to be a positive role model, so he made a promise.

When I was very young, I made a promise to my mother never to drink or use drugs, Thomas said, during a visit home for the holidays. And to this day, I have kept that promise.

He says his parents trusted him more and he was able to be more independent after the engagement.

I made that promise, and growing up, they always allowed me to follow that moral compass, and they were never really strict with me, he said.

Thomas got his start in modeling from small beginnings.

I was at the Frontier Mall in North Battleford, and my sisters and I were invited to pose for a fashion show at the mall, Thomas told CTV News.

He did the show and never thought much about it until he was 20.

I was approached by a lady named Tishynah Buffalo, she asked me to model in Regina for a fashion show. And I have been doing it ever since.

Thomas never considered himself a model despite being offered contracts by modeling agencies. He knew he wanted to continue his education beyond high school.

Instead, he spent six years with the 38th Combat Engineer Regiment in the military reserves. Then, after being discovered at a volleyball tournament, he was recruited to Olds College.

Last year I graduated with a surface land management degree, Thomas said. I have that under my belt, I can start my career whenever I want. I can fall back on that. Now I can pursue this modeling stuff.

Since moving to Los Angeles, Thomas has traveled all over the world, featured in Vogue magazine, appeared in commercials, and met amazing people.

But he bears the responsibility of being that role model he always wanted as a child, despite the stereotypes.

I walk in and there are already 10 stereotypes about me, about my people based on ignorance, Thomas said. I choose the life I lead to break all these stereotypes. That’s why I stay sober, that’s why I keep my hair long.

The young model recently learned an important life lesson.

One of the most important lessons that has been taught is that everything you do affects seven generations before you. So we always look to the future, he said.

I don’t have any children yet, but I have several nieces and nephews, he says. All I do is show them that it’s possible because no one has ever shown me that it’s possible to grow up in Saskatchewan.

Thomas says it’s not the only thing, but choosing a sober lifestyle has helped him succeed in life.

As long as you are young, choose to be sober. It really helps. That’s not all, it doesn’t solve the puzzle, but it really helps.

Thomas says he takes every opportunity as it presents itself in California, but he never forgets where he came from.

Someone recently asked me: Where is my favorite place in the world? I said house, said Thomas. I’ve traveled the world, but nothing beats home. To have my people here, to have my family, my reserve where I grew up and where my ancestors grew up. I really love being home more than anything else in the world.