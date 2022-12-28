Fashion
Native model succeeds in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous model who rose from a small First Nation in Saskatchewan to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
River Thomas grew up in the Saulteaux First Nation, about two hours northwest of Saskatoon. From an early age, he saw the effects of unhealthy coping mechanisms in his community. He wanted to be a positive role model, so he made a promise.
When I was very young, I made a promise to my mother never to drink or use drugs, Thomas said, during a visit home for the holidays. And to this day, I have kept that promise.
He says his parents trusted him more and he was able to be more independent after the engagement.
I made that promise, and growing up, they always allowed me to follow that moral compass, and they were never really strict with me, he said.
Thomas got his start in modeling from small beginnings.
I was at the Frontier Mall in North Battleford, and my sisters and I were invited to pose for a fashion show at the mall, Thomas told CTV News.
He did the show and never thought much about it until he was 20.
I was approached by a lady named Tishynah Buffalo, she asked me to model in Regina for a fashion show. And I have been doing it ever since.
Thomas never considered himself a model despite being offered contracts by modeling agencies. He knew he wanted to continue his education beyond high school.
Instead, he spent six years with the 38th Combat Engineer Regiment in the military reserves. Then, after being discovered at a volleyball tournament, he was recruited to Olds College.
Last year I graduated with a surface land management degree, Thomas said. I have that under my belt, I can start my career whenever I want. I can fall back on that. Now I can pursue this modeling stuff.
Since moving to Los Angeles, Thomas has traveled all over the world, featured in Vogue magazine, appeared in commercials, and met amazing people.
But he bears the responsibility of being that role model he always wanted as a child, despite the stereotypes.
I walk in and there are already 10 stereotypes about me, about my people based on ignorance, Thomas said. I choose the life I lead to break all these stereotypes. That’s why I stay sober, that’s why I keep my hair long.
The young model recently learned an important life lesson.
One of the most important lessons that has been taught is that everything you do affects seven generations before you. So we always look to the future, he said.
I don’t have any children yet, but I have several nieces and nephews, he says. All I do is show them that it’s possible because no one has ever shown me that it’s possible to grow up in Saskatchewan.
Thomas says it’s not the only thing, but choosing a sober lifestyle has helped him succeed in life.
As long as you are young, choose to be sober. It really helps. That’s not all, it doesn’t solve the puzzle, but it really helps.
Thomas says he takes every opportunity as it presents itself in California, but he never forgets where he came from.
Someone recently asked me: Where is my favorite place in the world? I said house, said Thomas. I’ve traveled the world, but nothing beats home. To have my people here, to have my family, my reserve where I grew up and where my ancestors grew up. I really love being home more than anything else in the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://saskatoon.ctvnews.ca/indigenous-fashion-model-finds-success-in-sober-lifestyle-1.6209996
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cricket Rules – Law 1
- Native model succeeds in sober lifestyle
- Putin and Xi Jinping talk, gold prices soar again
- Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ brother and family injured in crash near Mysuru
- Russia has failed to take Bakhmut, a British defense spy said.
- Google says using its own text, infographics, and videos doesn’t make the content relevant, accurate, or helpful
- Johnson urged Irish to let ‘nationalists go to hell’ as part of peace process
- Spartans stumbled through Ferris State in GLI
- Shop Up To 60% Off The Best Men’s Activewear
- Ban on sale of single-use cigarettes to protect public health, says President Jokowi
- Earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit Baglung District, Nepal
- Salman Khan News: For Salman Khan’s birthday, here are the Bollywood superstar’s top five songs